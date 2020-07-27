Little Mermaid Songwriter Alan Menken Just Became An EGOT

Go away a Remark
Alan Menken has had one of the crucial profitable musical careers of this or every other era. He is written the songs and the scores that hundreds of thousands grew up with because of his continued work with the Walt Disney Firm, and now, because of that relationship, Alan Menken has turn into the 16th individual to earn the EGOT, profitable every of the highest awards within the fields of tv, music, movie, and theater.
The Emmy was the award that eluded him the longest, however now he has it, because the Daytime Emmy Awards had been lately given out, and (through EW) Alan Menken and Glenn Slater received the award for Excellent Authentic Track in a Youngsters’s, Younger Grownup or Animated Program, for the music ‘Ready within the Wings” from Disney’s Tangled: The Collection. Menken and Slater had beforehand been nominated for a pair of Primetime Emmys for musical work accomplished for the collection Galavant and The Neighbors. Menken was given an honorary Emmy in 1990 however honorary awards aren’t counted towards the EGOT.
Alan Menken’s Tony award got here in 2012 for Finest Authentic Rating for the musical Newsies. He was additionally nominated for a similar award for the Broadway variations of Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Magnificence and the Beast, and Sister Act.
The Oscar and Grammy each got here at first of Alan Menken’s affiliation with the Disney firm when Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman received each awards for the music Underneath the Sea from The Little Mermaid. Menken additionally received the Oscar for Finest Authentic Rating for Mermaid.
Contemplating Alan Menken’s lengthy profession making iconic music it is truly a bit stunning that it took him this lengthy to amass these 4 awards, however on the identical time his work had been so targeted on movie for thus lengthy that there simply weren’t as many alternatives to win the opposite awards. Menken had quite a few theater awards earlier than his movie profession started, however he could have by no means had an opportunity on the Tony had it not been for the stage variations of the Disney films he had labored on.
A number of others who’ve achieved the EGOT have robust Disney connections. The final individual to realize the honour was Tim Rice, whose first Oscar got here with the Finest Authentic Track award for “A Entire New World” from Aladdin, alongside Alan Menken. The 12th individual to do the EGOT has truly accomplished it twice over, profitable all 4 awards two occasions. Robert Lopez’s two Oscars for Finest Authentic Track are for “Let it Go” from Frozen and ‘Bear in mind Me” from Coco.
Alan Menken tweeted out his response his honor this morning.
In fact, Alan Menken’s alternative to win awards is way from over. He is presently working with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the music for the upcoming live-action model of The Little Mermaid, in addition to many different tasks that might result in many extra nominations and awards earlier than it is all stated and accomplished.
Add Comment