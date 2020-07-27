Little Mermaid Songwriter Alan Menken Just Became An EGOT

Contemplating Alan Menken’s lengthy profession making iconic music it is truly a bit stunning that it took him this lengthy to amass these 4 awards, however on the identical time his work had been so targeted on movie for thus lengthy that there simply weren’t as many alternatives to win the opposite awards. Menken had quite a few theater awards earlier than his movie profession started, however he could have by no means had an opportunity on the Tony had it not been for the stage variations of the Disney films he had labored on.