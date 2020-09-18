Little Mix announces 2021 tour – here’s how to get pre-sale tickets

This yr might not have been a incredible yr for dwell music, however we’re starting to see a sprinkle of latest tour bulletins.

Little Mix are the newest to announce a 2021 tour. The British woman band confirmed their 2021 UK tour for April and Could subsequent yr.

The Confetti Tour is called after their upcoming album of the identical title, which is due to be launched on sixth November.

Confetti would be the sixth studio album from the band and the observe record will embody singles ‘Break Up Music’ and ‘Vacation’, each of which had been launched had been launched earlier this yr.

Later this month, the band will even be part of a BBC expertise present, Little Mix: The Search, through which the popstars seek for the following large group.

The present debuts on Saturday 26th September on BBC One and the winners will get the possibility to help Little Mix on their upcoming Confetti tour.

The band introduced the 2021 tour on Twitter saying they “actually missed performing” for followers.

WE’RE GOING ON TOUR ???? Get early entry to tickets by pre-ordering the Confetti album from our retailer NOW! We’ve actually missed performing for you and we will’t wait to get again on the highway! Tickets go on basic sale subsequent Friday 9am https://t.co/gF2JdYoOsp pic.twitter.com/6e6yVMBzEi — Little Mix (@LittleMix) September 18, 2020

When is Little Mix’s 2021 UK and Eire tour?

The band’s Confetti tour will final for a month, kicking off in Dublin on 28th April 2021 and ending in Manchester on 29th Could.

How to get Little Mix UK tour tickets for 2021

Tickets for basic launch can be found via official vendor Ticketmaster. There may be additionally an early pre-sale via Little Mix’s official web site for individuals who have pre-ordered the brand new album.

When do Little Mix 2021 UK tour tickets go on sale?



The official basic launch date for tickets is Friday 25th September, out there from 9am.

There will even be a presale out there solely to followers who register for entry or pre-order Little Mix’s album in any format from the band’s official web site earlier than 3pm on Tuesday 22nd September.

The pre-sale will launch the following morning on Wednesday 23rd September at 9am.

Which UK venues will Little Mix tour in 2021?

Little Mix will likely be acting at venues throughout the UK and Eire:

20th Could: Resorts World Area, Birmingham – get tickets