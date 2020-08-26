Little Mix Star in MTV International’s Black Lives Matter Series

MTV Worldwide has launched “MTV Era Change: Black Lives Matter,” a 10-part short-form sequence designed to assist the worldwide Black Lives Matter motion.

The sequence options worldwide artists, actuality stars and alter makers together with Leigh-Anne Pinnock from British woman group Little Mix, mannequin and activist Munroe Bergdorf, singer/songwriter Ray BLK, actuality TV star Nathan Henry, mannequin Duckie Thot, rapper Critical Klein and extra as they sort out points affecting Black youth right this moment and talk about their experiences and what it takes to create constructive change.

It rolls out on MTV Worldwide’s social platforms Aug. 26, and on U.Okay. broadcaster Channel 5 and BET Worldwide platforms shortly after.

MTV has additionally commissioned extra “Era Change” short-form episodes to debut in the yr, specializing in equality, international well being and the setting.

The MTV Era Change marketing campaign spotlights essential points, globally and regionally, and has lined subjects akin to local weather change, LGBTQ+ rights, refugee rights, racial injustice, psychological well being, disabilities, financial inequality and little one marriage. It just lately launched a youth activist-led digital sequence referred to as “Have to Know: three Issues in Isolation” on MTV social platforms throughout 20 international locations. It highlighted the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presents to youth efforts to drive change all over the world and mentioned subjects starting from psychological well being to local weather change. The sequence has had 1.5 million views to this point.

“MTV Era Change: Black Lives Matter” was spearheaded by Black creators led by senior producer Amie Parker-Williams, and contains Samiat Pedro, Tyrell Charles and Shamar Bean. The sequence was additionally supported by digital content material producer Emily Hooley and government producers Jonathan Pascoe for MTV Worldwide and Tanya Malcolm-Revell for the ViacomCBS Networks Worldwide social influence group.