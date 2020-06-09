Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock films for racism documentary at Black Lives Matter protest

Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been noticed filming for a documentary about racism at Black Lives Matter protests in London.

In a brief clip shared on Twitter, the woman group star may be seen listening to a speaker within the centre of the protest, while surrounded by a digital camera crew.

It was reported earlier this yr that Pinnock was set to make a documentary on racism for BBC Three, highlighting points surrounding race and prejudice within the UK.

The 28-year-old singer shared an image of her at the protest on Instagram, with the caption: “A second of unity I’ll NEVER overlook…BLACK LIVES MATTER.”

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is making a documentary for the BBC about racism, and has been seen at the #BlackLivesMatter protests filming for it already ???? #LittleMix pic.twitter.com/uQ4pQ78rbc — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) June 8, 2020

Pinnock’s participation within the protests, which had been a results of the killing of black 46-year-old George Floyd by white police officer Derek Chauvin within the US, observe a video she shared on Instagram final week, detailing her expertise as the one black member of Little Mix.

Within the five-minute emotional clip, she despatched her condolences to Floyd’s household earlier than saying that she needed to “work 10 occasions tougher” to mark her place in Little Mix due to her race.

“My actuality is eager to see different artists who I do know are so proficient however won’t ever get alternatives I’ve had as a result of to the business, they aren’t marketable, however they may get behind another person with the elements of Black tradition the world desires to see, however will depart behind the elements they really feel make them unmarketable,” she added.

“My actuality is all of the occasions I’ve felt invisible inside my group, a part of me is totally conscious that my expertise would’ve been even tougher to deal with had I been dark-skinned.”

“Our actuality is irrespective of how far you assume you’ve come, racism exists,” she stated. “It exists in sports activities, within the artistic industries, in politics and insurance policies, within the streets, and within the hearts of racist people. We’re not ready the place we must be quiet on this matter. So let’s all proceed to talk up on racism and preserve this motion going.”

