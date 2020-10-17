Little Mix The Search tonight | Why show isn’t on TV, when it’s back

Though kicking off to a critically-acclaimed begin, Little Mix: The Search has been pressured to halt in its stride. As reported earlier this week, the BBC has postponed the expertise competitors at quick discover after “a small quantity” of manufacturing workers examined optimistic for COVID-19.

Though Little Mix themselves – Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson – have examined unfavorable for coronavirus, filming of Saturday’s dwell show was deemed unattainable underneath the most recent authorities tips.

The collection’ first dwell episode was scheduled to air on 7pm on sixteenth October 2020, however has now been changed by an version of Pointless Celebrities. The ‘battle of the bands’ instalment was resulting from be hosted by comic Chris Ramsey and have performances from the Little Mix: The Search contestants.

So, will the competition return in some type? The excellent news: sure! Right here’s every thing it’s essential know concerning the return of Little Mix: The Search.

Why isn’t Little Mix: The Search on TV tonight?

The show was pressured to postpone its first dwell instalment after “a small quantity” of its manufacturing crew examined optimistic for coronavirus.

In a press release realised on Wednesday 14th October, the show stated: “We will verify {that a} small variety of folks on the Little Mix The Search manufacturing have examined optimistic for coronavirus and they’re now self-isolating following the most recent authorities tips.

“As a result of format of the show, we now have made the choice to postpone Saturday’s programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to handle COVID-19 as the protection of all these concerned within the manufacturing is paramount.”

When will Little Mix: The Search be back?

The BBC have stated they “hope” the show will return on air on Saturday twenty fourth October. In fact, this may rely on additional coronavirus infections and native restrictions.

Little Mix: The Search will proceed on BBC One on twenty fourth October. When you’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.