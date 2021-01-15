Little Nightmares 2 premieres demo on consoles and new trailer

A demonstration of Little Nightmares 2 It is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Bandai Namco has announced it by surprise and it is the same demo that previously arrived on PC.

Additionally, the demo is also available to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S users thanks to backward compatibility, and is available for PC via Steam and GOG.com. According to Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe, the demo allows gamers to “Discover the spooky world of Little Nightmares II and catch a glimpse of Mono’s journey discovering the Wilderness level on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.”.

News for this demo was released alongside a new trailer for the game, which you can check out above. Digital pre-orders for the Switch version of the game are now available as well. Pre-orders on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, as well as PC, were available before today. Physical pre-orders for Day One Edition and TV Edition, which is only available in Europe, are still available from the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store.

“The TV Edition will add, in addition to the Nomes Attic DLC and the Mokujin skin, the full soundtrack for the game, as well as an exclusive Mono & Six diorama, an art book, a steel box and stickers for the game.”, según Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe.

If you haven’t played the first Little Nightmares yet, it is available to download for free on PC from January 13-17 from the Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe store. An Epic account is required to download the game. And for Xbox users, the game is part of the January lineup for Xbox Games With Gold, so anyone with an Xbox Live Gold subscription can play for free now.

The game has also been adapted in comic form: “In an effort to continue telling the story behind the lost children of Little Nightmares, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe has worked on a digital comic, the first chapters of which are available on Android and iOS.”Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe said in a press release. “The comic will enter the story between Little Nightmares and Little Nightmares II.”, he concluded.

For more details on Little Nightmares II, check out this trailer for the game released last year, and then check out this Halloween trailer released this past October.