Little Orpheus already has a release date on PC and consoles after being delayed by the war in Ukraine

The game deals with a war context, which is why Secret Mode decided to pause its release until further notice.

The ukrainian war it has caused losses and disruptions in all kinds of sectors, and the video game industry has also been dragged down by the consequences of this conflict. We’ve seen this both in the slowdown in the supply chain, causing problems in the production of consoles and other devices, and in the delay of games like Little Orpheus.

Little Orpheus will be released on PC and consoles on September 13However, its authors have stepped on the accelerator again with a new release date: “Developer The Chinese Room and publisher Secret Mode today announced that the multi-award winner Little Orpheus launches on consoles and PC on September 13th of 2022″, the authors comment in a press release sent to 3DJuegos. “Players can experience this side-scrolling technicolor adventure in PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Games Store y Nintendo Switch“.

To give some context, Secret Mode decided to delay Little Orpheus because they felt that some themes and content in the game might upset players at the moment. And, although the title is available in Apple Arcade since June 2020 and does not refer to any real world events, they preferred to postpone the release of the game.

In this way, there are a few weeks left for users to enjoy an adventure inspired by classic movies like Flash Gordon, Sinbad and The Land Time Forgot. In this sense, Little Orpheus proposes us to become the Soviet comrade Ivan Ivanovich on a journey to the center of the Earth, which will lead us through various lost civilizations, underwater kingdoms, prehistoric jungles and other most imaginative places.

