Little Orpheus, analysis and opinions of the game for PC, iOS, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series

If you are looking for a very narrative platformer, with great visual charm and the style of The Chinese Room, this is for you. Little Orpheus is a flashy jump-puzzler that’s finally coming to consoles and PC in a decent remaster. I tell you its virtues and defects in this analysis.

Within the platform genre, the variety of approaches is intense. There are games that rely more on the old school, with a very tight difficulty, while others opt for a very puzzle and cinematic approach. Within all this spectrum of proposals, it could be said that Little Orpheus is quite unique. Is about a very narrative platform gamein which history prevails over everything else… with all that this implies.

For this reason, I want you to be very aware from the beginning that here you will not experience challenges that make you sweat the fat drop (Celeste), nor that you will experience a great jump rhythm (Rayman Legends). This is very different. It is more made for those who want to spend a couple of afternoons lying on the sofa while enjoying a plot as fantastic as it is comic. From that perspective, it is not a bad proposal, although it is far from the great references, both in terms of entertainment and addiction, as well as replayability. If you don’t mind, then the adventure of The Chinese Room may interest you. In fact, if you connect with the narrative style of the British company, your interest may rise entirely. Did you like the style of Dear Esther? Did the way the story of Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture unravel caught your attention? It’s not that Little Orpheus repeats the move and does things exactly the same again, but it does show that interest in telling a story, this time launching a genre, with some jumps and puzzles in between. I will tell you about it later in this analysis.

An interesting narrative platforms

Little Orpheus is not new, it already appeared on Apple Arcade a couple of years ago as a temporary exclusive. It won a few awards, and its suitability for the format for mobile devices fit perfectly. A casual adventure that did not require great skill at the controls, and where everything that was told to us mattered above all. All while beautiful scenes passed before us in a 2.5D platform perspective which was accompanied by an excellent narration and soundtrack.

Now all of that has been brought to PC and consoles, I have to say without a hitch. The game continues to shine for its setting, for how beautiful and immersive each of the places we visit during the journey are. Attending only to that, it is quite an experience. We put ourselves in the place of a Soviet cosmonaut who travels to the center of the Earth, and in the past he tells us about the incredible experiences he experienced during his journey. Atomic bombs, dinosaurs and the deep sea are part of the plot, but I will avoid telling you more so as not to spoil you.

Scenographically it is a spectacular gameYou only need to know that the narration style is very lively, with conversations that take place while we play with Ivan Ivanovich, who recalls everything that happened. a pity that everything is in English (subtitles in Spanish), yes, with a well-marked Russian accent as established by the canons of American cinema of the last century. In fact, this game is partly a tribute to that time, in particular to films like The Land Forgotten by Time (1975) or Flash Gordon (1980), as its creators say.

There are narrative resources very typical of the end of the last century, with the classic episodic format that leaves you on edge to find out what will happen to Ivanovich as he faces certain death. The credits roll at the end of each chapter and there is a narrator who, with an exaggerated voice, highlights the emotion of each scene. Scenographically it is a spectacular game, with very good voice acting and an artistic section that clearly stands out above the rest. But what about the gameplay? Perhaps that is the aspect that has least convinced me of the set.

It will be a matter of taste, but Little Orpheus has seemed lacking in rhythm. Most of the game you’re pressing the stick to advance the character and parade before you various places and situations. Of course there are many jumps, but they do not require large calculations. There are also many vines to hang from and some other element that adds variety to the proposal, such as certain stealth sections. Additionally, from time to time a quick time event arises, and of course there is no lack of puzzlesthough they rarely stray from the classic “flip this switch to activate the mechanism and move on”.

Everything in the game is quite simple in terms of mechanics, although this is not necessarily a negative thing. The only thing is that if you are looking for a certain degree of challenge, you will not find it. Losing your life is difficult, and if you do, the penalty is minimal: you return to the last checkpoint, which is always close. There are no lives, no abundant enemies… and the bosses They consist of escaping from some danger at the end of each phase, in a forward flight where the greatest difficulty is jumping at the right moment.

The game lasts about 4-5 hours and the replayability is quite scarce, since it consists of revisiting stages and recovering orbs to gain access to a series of illustrations and outfits. Little motivation to replay an adventure that, on the other hand, I think will connect with you if you want something leisurely. Sometimes you want to relax in front of the screen, with episodes of half an hour each that come in handy to take a while before going to sleep. Following that approach, I see it as an attractive game, although it is not without problems that I cannot fail to mention.

If you’re looking for a certain degree of challenge, you won’t find it.For example, one of the aspects that have disappointed me the most is that the animations are executed irregularly. The game has been optimized with high resolution textures that shine brightly, but Ivanovich’s animation is missing extra frames to make his actions smooth. A) Yes, the sensation is of coarseness in many of its movements. Fortunately, the precision of the controls is not a crucial aspect in this release. Nor is it a fast game, of reflexes. For this reason, it remains as a purely visual defect that does not hinder the gameplay, although it does tarnish the -on the other hand- great graphic section.

That said, Little Orpheus is a game that I would have a hard time recommending to any platform-loving user. As a faithful follower of the genre, it has not convinced me enough, and I consider that you should assess its narrative approach before playing it. Are you very interested in his style? Don’t you mind that it has hardly any difficulty or a high duration? These and other aspects that I have already mentioned are what you should consider before playing The Chinese Room. One that, as usual, rarely leaves you indifferent.