Little Orpheus delays its release on PC and consoles indefinitely due to the war in Ukraine

Due to the nature of the game, Secret Mode believes that this is not the appropriate time to release it on other platforms.

Russia’s aggression against Ukraine has alerted practically everyone, and the video game industry has not lost sight of the sad event that we are experiencing. The team of The Chinese Roomknown for the development of Dear Esther or for their participation in Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, has decided delay your game Little Orpheus, whose release on PC and consoles was planned for today, due to the war in Ukraine.

This has been announced by its publishers, Secret Modethrough his Twitter account. In the statement, the distributor considers that this is not the best time to bring up a title that deals with a war context that does not intend to coincide with reality: “Although Little Orpheus was originally released on Apple Arcade in June 2020 and does not directly reference recent world events, we recognize that some game themes and content they can bother the players right now“.

In this way, Secret Mode advances that Little Orpheus stays no release date for PC and consoles, at least for now, and appreciates the understanding of the community. After all, the title of The Chinese Room presents an adventure with soviet aesthetic which has as its protagonist a russian pilotso they prefer to delay the launch to a calmer time.

The war in Ukraine has caused a wave of mobilization in the video game industry. In this sense, several developers have decided donate large amounts of money to help those affected by the situation in the country, something in which he has especially stood out CD Project RED with a donation of 200,000 euros and Embracer Group that, as he has announced in the last few hours, he will contribute a million dollars to the cause.

More about: Little Orpheus, Delay and Ukraine.