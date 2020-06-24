Little Rascals Alfalfa Actor Arrested After Huffing Multiple Air Duster Cans

Depart a Remark
One of the vital lovely motion pictures of the ‘90s was The Little Rascals, following the misadventures of 1 Alfalfa as he tried to woo his crush, Darla. Ever marvel the place these cute youngsters at the moment are? One’s hair would possibly stick proper up in concern for the Alfalfa actor, Bug Corridor, virtually 30 years later. He was arrested over the weekend in a Texas resort for huffing air duster cans.
Law enforcement officials in Weatherford, Texas responded to a name of concern from one in all Brandon “Bug” Corridor’s relations and located him amongst quite a few air duster cans, usually used for cleansing keyboards, per TMZ. The previous baby actor was booked for misdemeanor possession of a unstable chemical on the scene.
In line with the police report, the 35-year-old admitted to huffing from the cans when the police discovered him and he didn’t put up a combat when he was arrested. Bug Corridor was taken to Parker County Jail on Saturday, posted a bond of $1,500 the next day and he has since been launched.
Brandon Corridor is a Texas native who discovered his fame at age 9 when 1994’s The Little Rascals hit theaters that summer season. The franchise began again within the ‘20s and was a collection in 1955 earlier than the ‘90s model got here to be. The film was given a made-for-TV remake in 2014, the place Bug Corridor appeared because the Ice Cream Man and Supply Man.
Corridor has steadily made tv visitor appearances through the years on reveals reminiscent of CSI and Prison Minds, in addition to starred in a collection of smaller movies. His efficiency of “You Are So Stunning” was featured on the soundtrack of Edgar Wright’s Child Driver. Take a look at how darn cute he was as Alfalfa in The Little Rascals right here:
Bug Corridor has been married since 2017 and has two younger daughters named Josephina and Therese. Final week, Bug Corridor made an look on the LA Kings’ stay viewing of The Little Rascals, the place he stated he’s stayed in contact with among the different baby actors. He additionally talked about how the long-lasting haircut took 45 minutes to realize every day when he filmed the film at eight years outdated.
Whereas reminiscing about engaged on the movie on the stay stream, Bug Corridor joked about breaking into the Psycho home on the Common lot at eight with different youngsters on the movie. He additionally commented that he jokingly stated he’d be “handed out within the gutter for certain proper now” if he had not been forged in The Little Rascals as a child.
One other baby star who was lately arrested is Mighty Geese’ Shaun Weiss, who performed goalie Greg Goldberg within the ‘90s trilogy. Again in January, the 41-year-old was arrested for housebreaking and being below the affect of meth after earlier substance abuse. The Mighty Geese franchise is receiving a reboot collection for Disney+ starring Gilmore Ladies’ Lauren Graham.
