Little Schwartzman debuted with a win at the Masters 1000 in Madrid and is the only Argentine in the race

The Argentinian Diego Schwartzman he won in three sets against the French Benoit Pair, 6-2, 6-7 (5) and 6-1in the first round of Masters 1000 de Madrid, which is disputed on clay. The tournament awards prizes of 6.7 million euros and belongs to the previous tour of the second Grand Slam of the year, Roland Garros, in Paris, France.

In the Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, the second most important stadium in the Caja Mágica venue, El Peque won in 2 hours and 5 minutes against a rival from the classification, in which he left Santa Fe on the way Federico Coria.

The Frenchman, number 62 in the world, extended the definition to the third set after surprising with a comeback in the tie break of the second, from 0-3 against. However, in the final segment, he had no chance against an Argentine who swept him away with three service games and two breaks to stay in contention for victory.

Schwarztman beat Paire for the fourth time in five matches, as he had done at Munich 2019, Wimbledon 2021 and the Canadian Masters 1000, also last season.

Number 15 in the world and ranked 13th in Madrid, only Argentine in the race after removal of Federico Delbonis in his debut on Sunday, he will play in the second round with the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov or the American Maxime Cressy.

Diego Schwartzman is the only Argentine in the race at the Masters 1000 in Madrid (REUTERS / Susana Vera)

This year he faces his fourth participation in the Masters of the Spanish capital, where he was only able to overcome R2 once, in 2018, when he was eliminated by Rafael Nadal in the round of 16.

The Spaniard, back after a rib injury suffered on March 20 in Indian Wells, will only debut in the second phase with the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic or the Kazakh Alexander Bublik.

Rafa Nadal lifted the trophy in Madrid in 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017 and will start the season on clay with the intention of reaching his favorite tournament, Roland Garros, which will start on May 22 and in which he has the record of having won it 13 times.

The Serbian’s debut is scheduled for this Tuesday Novak Djokovicnumber 1 in the world and three times winner (2011, 2016 and 2019), against the French Gael Monfilsas well as that of the local credit and sensation of the season, Carlos Alcarazwho will face the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The Spanish tournament, which had only one Argentine champion in its history, the Cordovan David Nalbandian in the 2007 edition, will have the presence of the local credit Nadal, after the crack in the ribs suffered on March 20 in the Indian Wells contest.

With information from Telam

