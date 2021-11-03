Little Schwartzman’s rage attack: he broke a racket, injured his hand and had to be treated

* The moment in which the Peque should have been treated, after destroying his racket

After what was his foray into the ATP 500 from Viena, in Austria, where it fell into quarter finals versus the American emerged from the qualy Francis Tiafoe by 6-4 and 7-6 (8-6 and el tie break), Diego Schwartzman debuted in the Paris Masters 1000 in a real battle against the Australian John Millman.

The Small He was never comfortable with the ocean. The most striking scene was when the porteño smashed his racket in an impulsive discharge which also generated an unusual ailment, since several splinters were stuck in his left hand. A reaction that should have interrupted the complex duel, given that the Argentine singlist had to be treated by medical personnel to continue with his commitment.

With the coldest mind, Schwartzman he recovered from the long points proposed by his rival and was left with the victory in 2 hours and 58 minutes game, with partials of 7-6, 5-7 and 6-2 to advance to the second round of the French competition, where they will be measured with the winner of the series they will animate Frances Tiafoe and Marcos Giron.

Now him Small lead 2-1 record against Millman, who had also beaten in the Masters 1000 de Roma 2020 and with whom he lost the first time they met, in the first round of the Australian Open 2016, by default.

The other Argentine registered in the Parisian contest, which is played on hard surface and distributes a total of prizes for 3,084,450 euros, Federico Delbonis (43), was eliminated in the first round after losing to Britain’s Cameron Norrie (13) by 6-2 and 6-1.

The number 1 in the world, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, He will return to competition after an injury and will make his debut against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (40), already for the second round.

It should be remembered that the Small improved his position in the ranking ATP upon reaching the 15th. place, while Juan Manuel Cerúndolo advanced nine locations to take over the position 85 in its highest historical position.

The 29-year-old from Buenos Aires climbed one position according to the update of the world ranking of men’s tennis. Without a doubt, the Small It is the best Argentine racket of the moment and its best classification was produced on October 12, 2020 when he joined the Top Ten with the eighth position.

For its part, Cerúndlo, who lost the final of the Lima Challenger last Sunday against the Chilean Nicolas Jarry, achieved its best historical ranking and confirmed the great performance that it launched in February of this year. The 19-year-old left-hander got the ATP 250 of Córdoba and three titles Challenger (Roma, Como and Banka Luka) who showed progress in their game, to the point that they will play the Next Gen Finals from Milan that at the end of the year will reunite the eight best Under 21s in the world.

What’s more, Federico Coria rose to the post 72 (+2), Guido Pella arrived at 77 (+3) and Facundo Bagnis al 79 (+2). Meanwhile, the only one who lost ground in the international ranks was Federico Delbonis, who pushed back two lockers to the 43.

The Argentines listed in the Top 200 del ranking ATP son: Sebastian Baez (111°), Francisco Cerúndolo (115°), Tomás Martín Etcheverry (131°), Juan Ignacio Londero (157°), Renzo Olivo (191 °) and Marco Trungelliti (200°).

