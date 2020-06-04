Little Shop Of Horrors’ Billy Porter Explains Why He’s So Excited To Play Audrey II

This was one of many musicals that’s from my technology, from the 80s, so I’ve recognized it, the songs have been my audition songs for years. And I used to be additionally within the out-of-town revival tryout earlier than it went to Broadway again in 2002, and I bought let go from that so I’ve already performed the voice of the plant. And I simply approached it from the standpoint of what it really is; it’s type of just like the Faustian story. It’s type of just like the satan story. Like, ‘Promote your soul to me and I’ll offer you all the pieces you need.’ He’s a villain! And I don’t get to play villains fairly often, so prepare as a result of he’s gonna be all the pieces. The entire issues! I’m gonna use all the totally different ranges of the voice!