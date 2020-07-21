Little Voice’s Brittany O’Grady Talks Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban

Brittany O’Grady can definitely relate to Bess, the aspiring singer-songwriter she performs in “Little Voice,” Sara Bareilles’ semi-autobiographical Apple TV Plus sequence.

Whereas Bess works as a dogwalker and a bartender to make ends meet, O’Grady was a number at Figaro Bistrot in Hollywood when she was 17. She was fired after two months as a result of she went house again East for the vacations to take a look at schools. “They needed me to work Christmas,” O’Grady mentioned throughout an look on Selection After-Present.

However she holds no laborious emotions. “The meals is nice,” she added.

Now 24, O’Grady’s credit embrace starring on Fox’s “Star” in addition to within the horror movie “Black Christmas.”

For the “Little Voice” audition, she needed to carry out songs by – who else? – Bareilles. “I used to be like, ‘I do know a pair,’” O’Grady recalled. “I can try this. I received a pair in my again pocket.”

On working with Bareilles, O’Grady gushed, “I felt immediately comfy together with her. She felt like a buddy and a mentor and anyone who was so gracious and guiding. She was king of a guiding like by means of the entire course of.”

If all goes effectively with the sequence, which is government produced by Bareilles and J.J. Abrams, it will likely be picked up for a second season.

O’Grady’s want checklist of visitor stars-performers consists of John Legend (there’s a photograph of him hanging on the bar the place Bess works), Hozier and Josh Groban, who co-hosted the Tonys with Bareilles in 2018. “I by no means instructed Sara this, however I completely love Josh Groban,” O’Grady mentioned. “I’d like to sing with him.”

Watch the complete interview above to learn how the sequence’ creators embraced O’Grady’s biracial ethnicity, what she’s been binging throughout quarantine and what occurred at one in every of her worst auditions.