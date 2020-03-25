Little Women: LA Star Christy McGinity Shares Heartbreaking News Of Daughter’s Death

Christy McGinity undoubtedly had lots of people following her being pregnant due to her eight seasons on Lifetime’s actuality TV sequence Little Girls: LA, which follows the lives of girls with dwarfism in Los Angeles. The friendships between these girls and their lives have stored viewers tuning in for greater than 135 episodes up to now, and McGinity is one in every of 4 members of the forged who’ve been round from the very first season.