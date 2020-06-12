Liv Tyler: 6 Fascinating Facts About The Lord Of The Rings Star

Liv Tyler Thought of Quitting Appearing Earlier than Getting A Position On The Leftovers

Liv Tyler’s efficiency as Meg Abbott, a mysterious lady seduced into becoming a member of the Responsible Remnant within the HBO collection The Leftovers, might be among the best of the collection, however earlier than being forged within the position, the actress was contemplating stepping away from performing completely as a result of she did not know find out how to make a spot for herself in a world so closely dominated by social media. Tyler went into nice element in regards to the battle in a 2017 interview with the Irish Examiner, the place she had this to say about her thought course of after her audition: