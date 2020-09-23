Liv Tyler Exits ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 2

Liv Tyler is not going to seem within the upcoming second season of “9-1-1: Lone Star” on Fox, Selection has confirmed.

In accordance with a person with data of the scenario, Tyler approached producers over the summer time about exiting the present, regardless of having a multi-year contract. Her choice was due at the very least partly to issues about touring backwards and forwards from her house within the U.Ok. to shoot the present within the U.S. with the COVID-19 pandemic nonetheless affecting each nations. Her character, Michelle Blake, is not going to be recast or killed off, leaving the door open for her to return.

“What a thrill it was having a film star of Liv Tyler’s stature to assist us launch the primary season of ‘911: Lone Star,’” sequence showrunner Tim Minear stated. “We beloved working with Liv and will likely be perpetually indebted to her for her haunting, highly effective portrayal of Michelle Blake. Whereas we have been in a position to inform a whole chapter in Michelle’s story, as with Connie Britton on our mothership, we additionally really feel like there are extra tales to be advised. The door right here will at all times be open for a return.”

The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on Hollywood manufacturing, although some exhibits have been in a position to return to and full capturing below new well being and security pointers.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” additionally stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra Aylina McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, Brianna Baker, and Mark Elias. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear created the sequence and function government producers, with Minear serving as showrunner. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, John J. Grey, and Angela Bassett are additionally government producers together with Rashad Raisani. Buecker directed the premiere and extra episodes.

The present is produced twentieth Century Fox Tv in affiliation with Ryan Murphy Tv and Brad Falchuk Teley-Imaginative and prescient.

Deadline first reported Tyler’s exit.