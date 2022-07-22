LIVE A LIVE, analysis and opinions of the game for Nintendo Switch

There are many JRPGs, but few as unique and special as Live A Live. I have been able to verify it through an exemplary remake, which manages to rescue from oblivion a role-playing game as entertaining as it is varied, with eight stories prepared to captivate you. Let me explain it to you in this review.

In a way, I find it surprising that Square Enix decided to make a remake of a game as lost in oblivion as Live A Live. Of all the existing possibilities, few would have bet on something like this, but here we have it, and the only thing I can say after playing it is that it was a wise decision. Not only because the original game had a lot of potential, but also because it has been able to adapt to the present with great skill. The end result is a fairly light RPG, without the duration of the great exponents of the genre, but that is still very worth discovering, in part for its original role-playing proposal.

Without a doubt, we are facing a JRPG that is out of the ordinary, that proposes unconventional things. It was already back in 1994 when it was released on the Super Famicom (the Japanese SNES). Its greatest particularity was in offering the stories of several characters, which shared a strong emphasis on narrative, exploration and very iconic combat. However, in its day it was criticized for a somewhat outdated graphic section, an aspect that has been solved in this new title for Nintendo Switch. The use of estilo HD-2D that worked so well in titles like Octopath Traveler or Triangle Strategy has given rise to a highly evolved game visually, and also artistically, which makes it a little modern gem, one of those that until you put your hands on it You can’t decide if you like it. I tell you everything in this review.

A JRPG that is out of the ordinary

Live A Live is made up of a total of 8 stories, each of them designed to be completed in one day (and I add, rather in an afternoon). In total, there are no more than 20 hours of gameplay, which might seem disappointing for an RPG, but personally it has left a very good taste in my mouth. I compare it to reading a compilation book of short stories or tales. It may not be the same as a long novel, but sometimes it’s just what you want. In addition, the plots are really neat and interesting to follow, apart from being very different from each other.

You have the story of an outlaw that reminded me of the Magnificent Seven western. We have a plot with a robot as the protagonist in our own version of A Space Odyssey. There is also a chapter located in the near future, with highlights in the purest Mazinger Z style. The existing episodes cover a wide range of proposals, from prehistory to the most distant future, passing through scenarios such as Ancient China or even Feudal Japan. . I’m not going to deny that some chapters are more interesting than others (as well as more fun), but I’ll also tell you that it’s a matter of taste.

You must understand Live A Live as if you were actually playing 8 JRPG in mini formatThe only thing I am going to tell you in this regard, and it is what will interest you the most, is that each story has its own reason for being. They share playable attributes, but the differences are considerable. For example, in the Twilight of the Edo period we put ourselves in the place of a shinobi in an infiltration in a castle full of traps. Besides, it is as important to know how to fight as it is to hide and go unnoticed. The route, to make matters worse, is not completely linear, but there are secret paths that make the experience enjoy a greater variety.

So I can’t tell you about exploration in a general way, because it changes with each story. The Wild West chapter, for example, is based on finding a way to set traps against an army of mercenaries looking to raid our town. Also, in the Far Future we go through a multi-storey ship, living a particular struggle for survival. Some episodes have their own world map, but you must understand Live A Live as if you were actually playing 8 JRPGs in mini format, each lasting approximately 2-3 hours.

Obviously, in such a short space there is not even time to level up your characters, but you will still have to grind a little at times, and even deviate from the main routes (fully guided on the radar) to obtain optional equipment. In this respect, it is a game that is difficult to get lost, with a fairly affordable difficulty. As I said before, this is a digested JRPGideal for summer evenings, a concept that has convinced me as a follower of the genre, and that I consider to be highly designed for users who want to enter the RPG world.

The combat system is very easy to understand. It is based on a grid in which we can move our fighters around. turnsas well as launch attacks based on commands. It is a classic scheme, with the peculiarity that we have an action bar that is filled with each movement. It is something like the Active Time Battle (ATB) of the Final Fantasy, but taken to a field of its own. You can face a single enemy or a large number of them, being possible to carry out offensives that cover several squares, and even cause the change of states. Given the characteristics of the game, the battles can be deep, with bosses and situations capable of surprising you, which is not bad at all.

They are short, direct plots, but in my particular case I have enjoyed a lotBut I don’t want to mislead you. If you are looking for the same as in a conventional JRPG, you may be disappointed. Given its nature, the role progression is not the same, nor is the connection that you can feel with the characters. They are short, direct plots, but in my particular case I have enjoyed a lot. All this is supported by an excellent translation to Spanishwith English or Japanese voiceovers for a large number of lines of dialogue (which speaks highly of the production values).

Another aspect that has surprised me a lot is the visual section HD-2D: It is outstanding. I have already said on occasion that if Square Enix wants to make remakes of the classic Final Fantasy, this would be a great solution. The reason is that the pixel art attributes of the 16-bit stage are preserved, but taking advantage of current technology. This manifests itself in Live A Live with a true technical display of visual effects and even the incorporation of three-dimensional elements. It is of little use that I expand on this: simply contemplate it in the screenshots that accompany this analysis.

What I would like to do is make a special mention to the artists involved in this production, because they are numerous. Each chapter has its own character designer, all with experience in manga territory. Leading the production are also names as recognized as Takashi Tokita, an eminence within the Final Fantasy factory. And pay attention to the soundtrack, because we have the talent of the composer Yoko Shimomurabest known for her themes in the Kingdom Hearts saga.

In short, a true “dream team” of talents, all of them collected in a production with a lot of soul. And that’s what I’m left with, what is an unconventional JRPGbut no less satisfying for that. It all depends on how eager you are to give it a chance, if you want to try its genuine role-playing proposal. To make it easier for you, you have a playable demo, which I already told you is enough to give you an idea of ​​what it offers. For my part, I can only recommend it to you.