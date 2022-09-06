Live A Live breaks new sales milestone on Nintendo Switch in just over a month

The remake of the Japanese RPG has sold half a million copies counting both the physical and digital formats.

At the end of July, Live A Live arrived at stores, a JRPG de Square Enix which had the particularity that, at the time, its Super Nintendo version never left Japan. The game is now available to purchase at Nintendo Switch and, although we knew that it had started on the right foot, we have new commercial data.

In the special direct held for the 28th anniversary of the title, those responsible have confirmed its sales figures, which are quite striking. And it is that, according to Square Enix, this HD-2D remake adds more than 500,000 copies sold if we take into account both shipments to stores in physical format and sales of the digital version (thanks to Gematsu for the translation).

It has sold half a million between physical and digital copiesIn addition, the sales data collected by the Japanese magazine Famitsu specify that at least 114,467 copies of the half million are sales in physical format made only in Japan, which serves to confirm that it remains its main market despite having been launched throughout the world. world. Without a doubt, these are striking figures for a game of these characteristics that, in addition to be exclusive to Nintendo’s hybrid console and, therefore, not opt ​​for a larger audience than if it were not, nor has it enjoyed a great promotion by Square Enix.

Although a free demo was made available to players on Nintendo Switch so that doubters could try the proposal before deciding to make the purchase or not, we recommend that you take a look at the Live A Live analysis if you want to know how it has been sitting at SNES classic that never left Japan this meritorious return to the present.

