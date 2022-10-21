Live Ajaccio vs Lionel Messi’s PSG, for Ligue 1: time, TV, formations and everything you need to know

Kim Diaz
At what time do Ajaccio vs. PSG:

13.00 Honduras, Nicaragua and El Salvador

14.00 Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico

15.00 Venezuela, Bolivia, Paraguay and the United States (Miami)

16.00 Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Brazil

Those from the island of Corsica and the Parisians will face each other this Friday, October 21 at the Stade François-Coty. The main referee will be Johann Hamel. The list will be completed by Mathieu Grosbost and Julien Aube. The fourth referee will be Aurelien Petit

Welcome to the preview of the match between AC Ajaccio and PSG for date 12 of Ligue 1 in France

