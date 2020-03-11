Live Audience Pulled From Next Democratic Debate

The subsequent Democratic Nationwide Committee debate will function all qualifying candidates, however the occasion could also be extra notable for a component that might be lacking.

Attributable to issues in regards to the unfold of coronavirus. there might be no reside viewers when former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, each vying for the Democratic nomination, face one another in Phoenix, Arizona, on the request of each candidates’ campaigns. CNN is scheduled to televise the occasion, which is scheduled for Sunday night.

“The DNC has been in common communication with native well being officers and the Mayor’s workplace, which suggested that we might proceed as deliberate,” the DNC stated in an announcement on Tuesday. “Nonetheless, our primary precedence has and can proceed to be the security of our employees, campaigns, Arizonans and all these concerned within the debate.”

CNN stated it could additionally remove the press heart and “spin room” that usually accompany debates “on the request of the campaigns and out of an abundance of warning.”