‘Live From Out There’ Livestream, Which Raised $100,000 for Coronavirus Relief, Continues This Weekend

Final week, 11E1even Group, at the side of Nugs.television and Candy Reduction Musicians Fund, raised $100,000 for coronavirus aid with introduced their new digital content material collection, “Stay From Out There.” The competition continues this weekend with the lineup within the schedule under.

“I’m seeing this similar to any curated channel,” mentioned Ben Baruch, proprietor of 11E1even Group. “This is a loopy time for each single individual and firm, massive or small…we’re all feeling it, so let’s work out the right way to come collectively from the confines of our own residence, keep optimistic, watch nice content material and lift cash for these in want whereas doing so. I would like music, comedy, cooking reveals, infomercials, masterclasses and extra. Who is aware of what different abilities your favourite musicians might have and I’m excited to indicate it. We’ve got been engaged on this nonstop for final week and really enthusiastic about what we’ve got coming.”

Proceeds from every subscription will profit Candy Reduction’s COVID-19 Fund, a corporation utilizing donor-directed funding to supply instant help, lodging, clothes, meals and extra to the musicians and crew concerned within the collection in addition to music business employees and artists who’ve suffered a lack of earnings because of the current outbreak and ensuing restrictions positioned on reside occasions and gatherings. Head right here to donate or become involved.

Fender has graciously donated a Vintera 50’s Telecaster (Fiesta Crimson) & Vintera 50’s Precision Bass (Dakota Crimson) to Stay From Out There and Candy Reduction Musicians Fund. Two successful subscribers will likely be picked at random and obtain a brand new instrument.