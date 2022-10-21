LIVE: How the next British Prime Minister will be chosen after the resignation of Liz Truss

How the next British prime minister will be chosen after the resignation of Liz Truss
Members of the Conservative Party, which has a large majority of seats in the House of Commons after a landslide victory in the 2019 election, will choose the next chief executive
In some parliamentary systems, the resignation of a prime minister would lead to elections, from which the new president would emerge. But United Kingdom it does not work like that. The leader of the party with a majority in Parliament is the de facto prime minister.
Crisis in the United Kingdom: the conservative party defined the conditions to determine the nominees to succeed Liz Truss
Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, said that all stages of the contest would be over by Friday, October 28.
A maximum of three British Conservative MPs may stand as official candidates to succeed Liz Truss to occupy the position of prime minister, according to the rules presented this Thursday by the formation. Later, the deputies, and perhaps also the affiliates, will choose between one of them.
One of the Labor leaders, Angela Rayner, said that the members of the 1922 Committee “have no idea what they are doing. What’s scary is that we could have a situation where we have a prime minister of this country with zero mandate.”
Rayner also described the situation engulfing the Conservative Party as “absolute chaos” which has left her “frustrated and angry”.
Asked about the pressure to call early elections, the Minister of Local Government, the Conservative Paul Scullyrejected the idea: “The people have elected a government, this It is not a presidential system..
“Of course Labor wants a general election, but what they will find is that when the (Conservative) Party gets its strong leader, eventually things will turn to what Labor has to offer.”
“And I think Keir Starmer and the Labor Party will be hard pressed, because they can do the same as the opposition, but we have to offer something to the people and I’m not sure I’ve seen anything in the Labor Party to suggest that they have any vision. ”.
Nominations for the Conservative leaders’ election will close at 2pm on Monday
Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, also said voting would take place that day and when there are two candidates an indicative vote would be taken. All stages of the contest would end next Friday (October 28). If the members have to choose, there will be at least one broadcast event, so that the members can listen to the applicants
What will happen after the resignation of Liz Truss: the opposition calls for elections and the conservatives promise to elect a replacement in record time
The British ruling party announced an accelerated internship to have a new head of government before the budget is presented, scheduled for October 31
After the resignation of Liz Truss as British Prime Minister this Thursday, the conservatives decided to avoid general elections and will restart an internal election process to appoint the fifth prime minister since the British voted for the Brexit in 2016.
Theresa May urged Conservative MPs to commit to electing a new leader
“It is our duty to provide sensible and competent government at this critical time for our country,” the former prime minister wrote.