LIVE: How the next British Prime Minister will be chosen after the resignation of Liz Truss

How the next British prime minister will be chosen after the resignation of Liz Truss Members of the Conservative Party, which has a large majority of seats in the House of Commons after a landslide victory in the 2019 election, will choose the next chief executive

Sunak and Truss faced each other in a two-month internship (Stefan Rousseau/REUTERS)



In some parliamentary systems, the resignation of a prime minister would lead to elections, from which the new president would emerge. But United Kingdom it does not work like that. The leader of the party with a majority in Parliament is the de facto prime minister.