LIVE: NASA’s most powerful rocket is ready for a flight to lunar orbit on the Artemis I mission





The NASA’s new lunar rocket is ready for a major test flight this Mondaydespite several lightning bolts have struck the launch pad, and then a fuel leak briefly interrupted the countdown.

Return controllers stopped the refueling operation, which was already an hour late due to storms at sea. The process slowly resumed to see if the hydrogen fuel leak could get worse, which would almost certainly end the countdown, but alarms forced another break. The leak was in the same location it was identified during a spring test.

“During the transition from slow fill of liquid hydrogen in the Space Launch System rocket core stage to fast fill operations, launch controllers observed a spike in the amount of hydrogen being let out in the purge can ( …). Engineers started the reverse flow of liquid hydrogen in the core stage and are currently fixing the problem,” the agency reported.

The 98-meter (322-foot) Space Launch System rocket it is the most powerful ever built by NASA. It is about to send an empty capsule into lunar orbit, half a century after NASA’s Apollo program, which brought 12 astronauts to the Moon.

The live stream counter shows that liftoff is scheduled for around 8 a.m. (local Florida time, 12 GMT).

NASA launch pad (Maxar Technologies/via Reuters)

Astronauts could return to the Moon in a few years, if this six-week test flight goes well. However, NASA acknowledges that the risks are high and that the flight could be interrupted.

Instead of astronauts, they hold on three test dummies to the Orion capsule to measure vibration, acceleration and radiation, one of the greatest dangers to humans in deep space. The capsule alone has more than 1,000 sensors.

Officials said Sunday that neither the rocket nor the capsule were damaged during Saturday’s storm; the ground crew was also unaffected. Five lightning strikes were confirmed to have struck the 600-foot (180-meter) towers surrounding the rocket at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The impacts were not strong enough for further testing. “Clearly the system worked as designed,” said Jeff Spaulding, NASA’s senior test manager.

More storms were expected. Although forecasters were estimating an 80% chance of acceptable weather by Monday morning, conditions were expected to deteriorate during the two-hour launch window.

Despite the lack of passengers, thousands of people filled the coast to see the launch of the Space Launch System, or SLS for its acronym in English. the vice president, Kamala Harristraveled to Orlando with her husband, but had not yet made the hour-long drive to Cape Canaveral.

(Reuters)

Hydrogen leaks have clouded NASA’s preparations since April, requiring a series of repairs. The test was repeated with more success in June, although there were also some losses. Officials said they wouldn’t know for sure whether the repairs had worked until an attempt was made to load the rocket’s tanks with nearly a million gallons (4.5 million liters) of cold fuel on Monday.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team also had to deal with a communication problem of the Orion capsule.

The engineers tried to understand a it takes 11 minutes in communications between Launch Control and the Orion detected Sunday afternoon. Although the problem had been resolved by Monday morning, NASA needed to know its origin before executing a launch.

The first flight of NASA’s 21st-century lunar exploration program, named Artemis after the twin sister of the mythological god Apollo, is years behind schedule. Successive postponements have caused budget overruns: this demonstration would cost 4.1 billion dollars.

If the test goes well, the second flight would carry astronauts to circle the Moon on a round trip starting in 2024. Then there could be a two-person landing by the end of 2025. NASA has its sights set on the south pole of the satelite.

During the Apollo missions, 12 astronauts landed on the Moon between 1969 and 1972, with stays of a few days at most. NASA wants to establish a lunar base on the Artemis missions where astronauts can stay for several weeks. The next step would be Mars, perhaps in the late 2030s or early 2040s.

(With information from AP)

KEEP READING:

This is how NASA prepares to return to the Moon: “This time we are going to stay”

After 50 years of waiting, Artemis prepares to conquer the Moon