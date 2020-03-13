Live Nation, AEG, Agencies Suspend Major Music Tours Until April Due to Coronavirus

As concern over the unfold of coronavirus unfold quickly this week, the world’s two largest live-entertainment corporations, AEG and Live Nation, and several other main companies have introduced that they’re suspending excursions for the remainder of March.

Billed as a “Assertion from Live Nation, AEG, CAA, WME, Paradigm and UTA,” the assertion reads:

“The world’s main forces in stay leisure have come collectively to type a world process power to drive strategic help and unified course making certain precautionary efforts and ongoing protocol are in one of the best curiosity of artists, followers, workers, and the worldwide group.

“The duty power contains Michael Rapino (CEO and President, Live Nation Leisure), Dan Beckerman (President and CEO, AEG & Board Member, ASM World), Jay Marciano (Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents), Rob Gentle (Managing Associate and Head of the Music Division, CAA), Marc Geiger (Associate and Head of Music, WME), Sam Gores (Chairman, Paradigm), Marty Diamond (Head of World Music, Paradigm), and David Zedeck (World Head Of Music, UTA).

“Presently, we collectively advocate giant scale occasions by the top of March be postponed. We proceed to help that small scale occasions comply with steering set by their native authorities officers. We really feel lucky to have the pliability to reschedule concert events, festivals, and stay occasions as wanted, and look ahead to connecting followers with all their favourite artists and stay leisure quickly.”

The collective assertion of promoters and companies is unprecedented within the fashionable touring business and can have an effect on a whole lot of concert events and 1000’s of ticket purchasers everywhere in the world. Among the many acts presently on the street — and compelled to halt — are Billie Eilish, who launched an in depth enviornment tour on Monday, Tame Impala, who carried out two nights at Los Angeles’ Discussion board earlier this week, The Strokes (scheduled for the Discussion board on Saturday), Put up Malone, Michael Buble, Maluma, Cher, Kenny Chesney, Zac Brown Band, Trippie Redd and Younger M.A, as well as to many others. It seems the directive is for all concert events globally.