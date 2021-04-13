Live Nation and Veeps Set Up 60+ Major Venues for Livestreaming

In a transfer that reveals livestreaming shall be part of the live performance expertise even in a post-pandemic phrase, Live Nation Leisure, the world’s largest live-entertainment firm, and Veeps, the livestreaming platform Veeps co-founded by Joel and Benji Madden of the band Good Charlotte, the businesses introduced they’ve began equipping greater than 60 live performance venues throughout america to supply turnkey livestreaming. This new Veeps setup provides any artist enjoying at considered one of these venues the power to livestream their occasion to followers the world over.

The businesses chosen venues which might be already common tour stops, giving artists a lot of flexibility to decide on when and the place they need to add the aspect of streaming to a present. Among the venues that shall be first to go stay embrace The Fillmore in San Francisco and Philadelphia, Home of Blues in Chicago and New Orleans, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and quite a few amphitheaters together with Shoreline Amphitheater in California and The Gorge in Washington.

The Wiltern is already arrange, and shall be debuting a collection of 10 streamed reveals on Veeps, dubbed “From the Wiltern,” beginning Might 7, 2021. Tickets for every present are $15 and are on sale now at: thewilternseries.com. Full lineup and onsale data listed beneath.

”Amongst artists, it’s usually stated that the one facet of our careers that actually belongs to us is touring. To assist a wholly new touring vertical turn into available to artists is such an enormous win for our neighborhood and we couldn’t be happier. It’s the precise kind of factor that reveals what our partnership with Live Nation can actually imply for artists,” stated Joel Madden, cofounder, Veeps. “Now, with the flip of a swap, each artist enjoying in these venues could make their present a world occasion. We’ve already seen how livestream reveals drive engagement throughout each different space of an artist’s enterprise and the added ticket income will enable them to re-invest of their artwork and make what they’re providing their followers even higher. It’s an actual dream come true for us at Veeps and our mission to assist empower artists of their careers.”

“Artists and followers are desperate to get again to reveals, and livestreams will proceed to unlock alternatives for them to attach greater than ever earlier than,” stated Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Leisure. “Veeps is one of the best at what they do, with Benji and Joel tapping into their very own expertise as artists to assist different artists thrive, and we stay up for bringing this modern thought to life in these iconic venues.”

Ticketed livestreams have helped many artists throughout the pandemic: In keeping with the announcement, in In 2020, Veeps “helped put over $10 million immediately into the pockets of artists” by means of tickets purchased to livestream reveals. Artists like Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Brandi Carlile and Patti Smith used Veeps to attach with followers, elevate cash for charity, and usher in earnings for themselves and their crew.

Live Nation and Veeps plan to proceed equipping venues for livestreams, offering artists with beneficial instruments and followers with much more methods to take pleasure in stay music properly into the long run.

