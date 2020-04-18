Live Nation Announces Details of Concert-Ticket Refund Program – Variety

On the heels of the same program introduced Thursday by AEG Presents, Live Nation — the world’s largest live-entertainment firm — introduced on Friday that it’s making ready to roll out its full ticket-refund program for followers with tickets to exhibits cancelled or rescheduled as a result of coronavirus pandemic, most likely earlier than the tip of the day.

This system offers followers the choice of receiving both a full refund (for which they have to apply inside 30 days of a present being canceled or new dates being finalized) or as much as 150% of their ticket worth as “Live performance Money”l they will additionally donate their tickets to well being care staff by means of the corporate’s expanded “Hero Nation” program.

This system is restricted to North America (many international locations throughout Europe have offered a one-year refund window).

Full particulars are anticipated to be posted on Live Nation’s web site by finish of day Friday; the total assertion seems under.

Live Nation will quickly be rolling out Rock When You’re Prepared, a full program of choices for followers with tickets to exhibits which have been cancelled or rescheduled. Our venues throughout North America will offer loyal followers a 123 of Live performance Money credit to place in direction of future ticket purchases. For cancelled exhibits, followers can select to obtain as much as 150% of their ticket worth as Live performance Money, and for rescheduled exhibits they may obtain Live performance Money as soon as they attend the brand new date. These on the lookout for methods to present again can decide to donate their tickets to well being care staff by means of Live Nation’s expanded Hero Nation program.

And anybody who wants or needs their a refund can have the choice to get a full refund inside 30 days as soon as a present has been canceled or new dates have been finalized. It takes a whole ecosystem to carry reside occasions to life, and we recognize the persistence of followers as our groups work by means of the small print of shifting these exhibits with artists, venues, and communities round the world. Actual presents will range primarily based on present and venue, and shall be shared immediately with ticketholders when they’re out there, starting Could 1.

Because the coronavirus pandemic compelled the cancellation or postponement of 1000’s of live shows, Live Nation and Ticketmaster got here beneath fierce criticism for his or her sluggish response to followers’ requests for refund. Ticketmaster was additionally slammed for altering the language on its web site about its refund course of.

In line with the New York Occasions, on Friday, two Democratic members of Congress — Invoice Pascrell of New Jersey, who has slammed Ticketmaster and Live Nation over their insurance policies, and Katie Porter of California — known as on the businesses to refund followers’ cash.

“With Individuals weathering the brutal and persevering with impacts of this world disaster, your resolution to confiscate their cash is reprehensible and needs to be reversed instantly,” the Congressmen wrote in a letter to Live Nation and Ticketmaster officers.

As reported earlier this week by Variety, the live performance trade is dealing with a tough time forward, with 1000’s of postponed exhibits and specialists predicting a minimum of an 18-month wait earlier than well being officers decide mass gatherings on an area or stadium stage are secure.