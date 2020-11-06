Live Nation Chief Shades Marc Geiger’s Concert-Venue Bailout Plan

Within the Q&A session on the finish of the Live Nation third quarter earnings report on Thursday, the corporate’s CEO Michael Rapino had some sturdy phrases for former WME music chief Marc Geiger’s lately introduced “SaveLive” plan to bail out struggling impartial live performance venues by way of a joint-venture that may see Geiger and traders taking 51% fairness within the venues.

Rapino referred to as the plan, for which Geiger has amassed $75 million from traders, a “hearth sale” for venues and says he doesn’t see it as being engaging to venues, even when they’re struggling.

Requested what affect, “if any,” the plan can have on the trade, Rapino audibly sighed and stated, “Most likely the identical one he had at William Morris,” earlier than persevering with. “I believe there’s plenty of speak about impartial venues, ‘Save Our Levels,’ et cetera, and there’s little doubt everybody in stay, service suppliers and corporations, is having a tough 12 months. We’ve been very centered on ensuring the 12 million workers in stay, from hairdressers to lighting crews to safety guards, are getting some stimulus and assist, we predict they’re in essentially the most want.

“When it get to the venues generally,” he continued, “the thesis on the market with Marc Geiger and a few others is that’s that these impartial venues are so distressed that they’re going to throw somebody the keys at a really low cost value, and you may roll up a few of these cheaply and have some scale.

“Nicely, the thesis is mainly damaged. On the first level, any nice stay membership isn’t throwing anyone the keys cheaply; there’s plenty of capital on the market. So should you personal the Troubadour in Los Angeles, a legendary enterprise, and also you’re having a tricky 12 months, you’re not promoting to Marc Geiger at a one- or two-time a number of. Your entry to capital, to PPE loans — there are plenty of methods you may climate the storm, so we don’t assume there’s a hearth sale. Now we have a consolidation of golf equipment on our enterprise, and golf equipment on their very own a tricky enterprise — they’re probably not a fruitful enterprise on their very own, however we like them as a part of our general ecosystem.

“However we don’t imagine that golf equipment, whether or not you personal ten or twenty on their very own, offer you a lot international synergy. We hope all of those golf equipment discover their method by this and the federal government stimulus applications can assist them survive it, however we don’t see a hearth sale to anyone, as a result of there’s too many good choices out there to them.”

Like all companies primarily based in stay leisure, Live Nation, the world’s largest firm of its sort, has suffered crushing losses as a result of pandemic, with $319 million in losses within the third quarter alone. Nevertheless, its outlook on the enterprise stays constructive and centered on a reopening it sees starting in earnest subsequent summer season and on a bigger scale in 2022.

Geiger didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark, however in asserting the plan by way of the New York Occasions final month, he insisted it was not a predatory transfer to snap up distressed property.

“Considered one of my favourite issues on the earth is to go to a membership, be handled effectively and see an unimaginable band,” he stated. “So I assumed, ‘OK, I’m going to boost a bunch of cash and I’m going to backstop all these golf equipment. I’m going to be a bailout resolution for them, and I’m going to name the corporate SaveLive.’”

Geiger insisted to the Occasions that his venue offers can be partnerships and that he wouldn’t search to flip property. His major backer, Jordan Moelis of Deep Subject Asset Administration, added, “We don’t see this as a distressed-asset play. We see this as a business-building play, a play to be a long-term companion and to be round for a very long time.”

Reactions on social media lined your complete spectrum, from “It’s good to have an impartial music fan tied to this enterprise” to “I’d quite venue workers have jobs than not, however placing possession into consolidation isn’t good long run as we’ve seen with different components of the trade” to “It is a distressed-asset play” and This might have a disastrous affect that turns impartial venues into franchises. “

The Nationwide Impartial Venues Affiliation govt director, Rev. Moose, responded to the plan by deferring the choice to the venues. “Each one in every of our almost 3,000 members makes their very own selections primarily based on what’s greatest for his or her enterprise, which was the case earlier than the pandemic, now, and sooner or later,” he advised Selection. “That is the very independence we’re preventing to protect.”

Whereas the $10 billion Save Our Levels Act is a part of the bigger Heroes Act, Congress and the president have been taking part in politics with it for weeks and it appears unlikely to cross any time quickly. The Save Our Levels Competition — which featured distinctive performances from Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers and plenty of extra and was produced by YouTube Music and NIVA — raised almost $2 million, the state of affairs stays dire.

Head right here for a 123 of the way you may assist impartial live performance venues.