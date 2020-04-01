Live Nation Launches $10 Million ‘Crew Aid’ for Touring Staff Impacted by Coronavirus

As anybody who’s ever attended a live performance can deduce, musicians aren’t the one ones affected by the impression of the coronavirus pandemic on the live-entertainment business: A whole economic system of roadies, technicians, safety and lots of extra have been deeply impacted by the postponement of just about each live performance tour on the planet.

Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment firm, has stepped up by establishing Crew Nation, a charitable fund to which it’s contributing an preliminary $5 million donation, to assist assist live performance crews around the globe. It’ll then match the following $5 million given by artists, followers and workers greenback for greenback.

Crew Nation is powered by Music Ahead Basis, a charitable 501c3 group, that can be administering the fund. Donations may be made right here through PayPal.

“Live music conjures up tens of millions around the globe, however the live shows all of us get pleasure from wouldn’t be attainable with out the numerous crew members working behind the scenes. As COVID-19 places live shows on pause, we wish to prolong a serving to hand to the touring and venue crews who rely upon reveals to make a residing,” the corporate stated in an announcement. “Crew Nation was created to do exactly that.”

It lists eligible staff as “all of the backstage workers that assist deliver live shows to life together with: tour managers, manufacturing managers, riggers, sound engineers, backline techs, lighting administrators/designers, particular results groups, carpenters, and extra.”

“Crew members are the spine of the dwell music business, and we hope you’ll be a part of us in supporting them by means of this short-term intermission till we will as soon as once more unite tens of millions around the globe by means of the ability of dwell music. Thanks for your assist, and we look ahead to seeing you at a present once more quickly.”

Live Nation chairman/CEO Michael Rapino stated in a social-media submit that his household can be personally donating $250,000.

The corporate stated will probably be contacting crew members whose earnings has already been impacted as a result of cancellation or rescheduling of a Live Nation occasion. Music Ahead Basis can be deciding on recipients primarily based on a willpower of want. Additionally, the corporate can be releasing an software for crews within the coming weeks.