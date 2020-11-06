Live Nation Reports 95% Revenue Drop From Last Year

Live Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment firm, accentuated the constructive wherever attainable in its second full quarter with nearly no dwell leisure in its Q3 earnings report Thursday.

That emphasis is on what’s going to occur when live shows return, which it continues to venture for subsequent summer time. The corporate says 83% of followers are protecting tickets for rescheduled reveals, and 95% of followers globally are planning on attending live shows once more — “the very best level of confidence for the reason that begin of the pandemic.”

It claims that “pageant [ticket] on-sales are pacing effectively forward of final 12 months,” with the dance-music fest Electrical Daisy Carnival 2021 in Las Vegas promoting out in lower than 24 hours at a better capability. It additionally pointed to Creamfields and Isle of Wight festivals within the UK “all pacing forward of final 12 months at the moment,” and its “first sold-out enviornment tour with 20,000 followers in New Zealand, the place enterprise is headed again to regular.” It didn’t specify which tour that was, however New Zealand artist Benee, whose album comes out subsequent week, accomplished a serious tour of the nation final month.

Nonetheless, financially talking, as anticipated, the image isn’t a vivid one. Revenue for the quarter plummeted 12 months over 12 months, with income at $180 million from $3.77 billion, a 95% dive. Nonetheless, drive-in live shows and a restricted return to dwell occasions boosted ticket gross sales 180% to almost 270,000, however that’s a 96% drop from the 8.16 million bought in the identical quarter final 12 months. The corporate pointed to a $900 Million cost-reduction goal for the 12 months, which elevated by $100 million from the prior quarter, and that it lowered its estimated money burn to $110 million monthly.

On the constructive aspect, it pointed to $951 million in free money and $1.9 billion in liquidity, which executives stated through the Q&A session means the corporate doesn’t want to lift further capital to journey out the pandemic.

Nonetheless, it posted a $319 million loss in adjusted working earnings for the quarter.

The corporate emphasised the efforts it’s making towards a protected return to occasions: Know-how, led by Ticketmaster and its “SmartEvent” product suite, which incorporates:

▪ Social distancing seat mapping instrument

▪ Timed entry know-how

▪ SafeTix digital ticketing, which may help in touch tracing

▪ Contactless choices from concessions, field workplace, testing, well being questionnaire monitoring and extra

◦ Live shows, making a set of requirements for Live Nation reveals that embrace:

▪ Collaborating with well being specialists on pointers that may adapt throughout varied areas

▪ Venue sanitation procedures

▪ Fan-friendly insurance policies on ticket purchases

▪ The most recent testing choices

Extra to come back …