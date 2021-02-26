Live Nation Says U.S. Music Festivals Could Reopen by ‘Mid-Summer season’

Live Nation has taken a timeline offered by the British authorities as an all-clear for the summer season pageant season, promoting some 170,000 tickets this week to a few main U.Okay. summer season festivals that had been placed on sale this week — and in keeping with feedback made across the firm’s grim 2020 earnings report on Thursday, it’s optimistic that North America might be on the same tempo.

On Monday, the British authorities set a timeline that states massive music occasions within the U.Okay. can resume at 100% capability starting on June 21 — successfully the beginning of the profitable summer season season. Shortly afterward, Live Nation put up 100,000 tickets for the Studying & Leeds pageant, scheduled for August 27 and 29 — all of which bought out by late within the week, in keeping with Music Enterprise Worldwide. The corporate additionally put up tickets for the dance-music-based Creamfields occasion, going down August 26 to 29, on sale this week as effectively, saying that the occasion has bought out 70,000 tickets in 48 hours, “record-breaking time.”

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino trumpeted these statistics on the corporate’s earnings name late Thursday, which counterintuitively balanced understandably disastrous monetary outcomes for 2020 with a hovering inventory value — it’s significantly increased than it was a 12 months in the past — and unvarnished optimism for the long run.

Requested through the name about when large-scale concert events would possibly resume within the U.S., Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino stated, “Each day we appear to have a brand new state or nation speaking about after they’ll open up, so we’re feeling extra optimistic than we had been a month in the past,” he stated. “A lot of artists are calling, taking a look at how we begin up in July, August, September. So for proper now, we nonetheless imagine we’ll have sufficient open within the U.Okay., Australia, Canada and the U.S. to maintain what we have now on the books in amphitheaters booked for now. We’d have sure states that may not be prepared, however we have now sufficient states and sufficient artists prepared to play the open slots if we get to that stage in the precise markets.

“So so long as these states speak in confidence to the precise capacities,” he concluded, “we are able to begin in midsummer and within the southern U.S. we are able to go all the best way into November.”

Rapino implicitly famous that issues is not going to as clear-cut within the U.S. — the place no comparable timeline has been set by the federal authorities, and such selections could also be below the jurisdiction of states and even counties

“[We] assume we’re higher off ready for a excessive bar capability second in a lot of the states to ramp up and speak to the artists about getting paid correctly,” stated Rapino, including that the prospect of a 75%-plus capability re-opening within the largest U.S. markets was “nearby.”

Live Nation made a daring assertion of confidence earlier this month by inserting rescheduled tickets for the Weeknd’s “After Hours” tour — which was initially scheduled to launch final Could, then moved a number of months later, and now scheduled to start in January 2022 — on sale, with a number of dozen new dates added.

Evidently, many different elements must be in line for main U.S. festivals to reopen, and within the hours after Live Nation’s feedback, insiders had been combined on the prospects of a return to summer season concert events on the size that Rapino and Live Nation recommend.

Selection could have extra on this story because it develops.