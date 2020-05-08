Live Nation’s Michael Rapino on the Reopening of the Concert Industry – Variety

At the finish of Live Nation’s first-quarter earnings name on Thursday, CEO Michael Rapino fielded questions on the firm’s funds, however largely, as anticipated, about when and the way the live performance trade would possibly start to reopen from coronavirus lockdown.

Not surprisingly, the firm’s earnings report revealed challenges, regardless that the lockdown started in the final three weeks of the quarter: Revenues have been down 20% year-on-year, live performance income was down 25% (from $1.318 billion to $993.four million) ticketing was down 16% and, considerably, fan attendance was down 6.2%.

And whereas Live Nation alone has seen some 9,000 of its live shows impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the firm’s principal theme of the day has been the incontrovertible fact that some 90% of followers are holding onto their tickets somewhat than searching for a refund. The executives haven’t point out that the quantity was probably affected by the firm’s shifting refund coverage — which was solidified lower than two weeks in the past — however they’ve taken it as a powerful vote of confidence in the future of the trade and followers’ confidence that the exhibits are value ready for.

Requested for his longview on enterprise usually, Rapino stated, “In a survey we simply posted, we talked to 10,000 informal and ongoing ticketbuyers and the information is fairly compelling: 90% of followers are saying ‘I can’t wait to get again to the present,’ and I feel our refund charge says every part — we’re working someplace between a 5-10 refund charge proper now on a worldwide foundation, that’s a lot decrease in Europe [which is farther ahead in the recovery process], and that’s not out of line for after we reschedule a standard tour [under normal circumstances]. Now we’re simply going to [watch] the science and see after we can again on the market on a protected method.

Requested how lengthy the firm can proceed to function with an prolonged shutdown, Rapino directed the query to president Joe Berchtold. “We’ve $870 million in out there money, $900 million untapped, in order that’s $1.7 billion in untapped liquidity to begin with. So we are able to undergo this 12 months with out doing any exhibits at scale with none concern, regardless that we’re not prone to have an enormous quantity of exhibits,” he stated. “And in the fourth quarter we’ll have ticket gross sales in some giant scale for subsequent 12 months — we’re already seeing the NFL schedule introduced right this moment and most groups are going on sale with their tickets, so that can assist drive some of our ticketing and sponsorship companies. Getting via this 12 months with none further liquidity isn’t a priority.”

Requested how the firm has handled the shifting nature of rescheduling live shows, Rapino replied, “We’ve quite a bit of exhibits, and this as a glass half-full, fortunately our exhibits aren’t time-dependent: Followers wished to see Billie Eilish in March, however they’ll wait until October or till February, as a result of the common buyer goes to two-and-a-half exhibits a 12 months. The trade has by no means come collectively this nicely, brokers, artists, buildings, promoters, managers, we’re all in the similar boat, and we’re all saying, ‘How will we transfer availabilities?’ The one problem we’ve had with availabilities, and half of the purpose we needed to [delay] the refund coverage, is the sports activities leagues — we have to perceive what’s going to occur in arenas in the fall.”

Instantly following that query, Rapino was requested how a lot the firm has renegotiated contract phrases with artists on ensures for these rescheduled exhibits (as detailed by Variety final month).

“It’s been a singular time however we’re all on this collectively,” he replied, “and I’d say artists, brokers and managers have been extremely supportive.

“The fact is,” he continued, “in ‘20 and ’21, the promoter can’t take all the threat on the enterprise, as we traditionally have. We have to share some of that, particularly refunds on the ensures. So whereas we don’t wish to get into the what and the way of the offers, we completely are getting nice latitude from the artists and brokers to take a look at the conventional enterprise of excessive ensures and all of our threat, and to assist share that threat, going into ‘20 and ’21, to get the exhibits again on the street and assist us take up it, and never take all of the [financial burden] of refunds, gross sales, sponsorship, meals, drinks and unknowns for the subsequent 6-12 months. They’re serving to to share some of that threat to assist us get again and scale quick, and never fear about dropping cash on the present.”

Lastly, Rapino was requested about the technique and timing for resuming one thing resembling regular touring.

“Our international variety is our biggest energy, it all the time has been, and in contrast to sports activities, we have now very numerous sizes of exhibits: We did 15,000 membership and theater exhibits in 40 nations final 12 months,” he stated.

“So over the subsequent six months, we’ll be beginning gradual and small, focusing on the fundamentals and testing regionally. However whether or not it’s in Arkansas” — which he could have talked about as a result of a socially distanced live performance is scheduled there for Could 15 — “or [another] state that’s protected, safe and politically high-quality to proceed in, we’re going to dabble in fan-less live shows with broadcasts and reduced-capacity exhibits, as a result of we are able to make the math work,” he continued.

“There are quite a bit of nice artists that may promote out an area, however they’ll do higher-end theaters or golf equipment. So that you’re gonna see us [gradually reopening] in numerous nations, whether or not it’s Finland, Asia, Hong Kong — sure markets are farther forward [in the recovery process]. Over the summer time there shall be testing taking place, whether or not it’s fan-less live shows, which supply nice broadcast alternatives and are actually necessary for our sponsorship enterprise; drive-in live shows, which we’re going to check and roll out and we’re having some success with; or reduced-capacity pageant live shows, which could possibly be outside in a theater on a big stadium flooring, the place there’s sufficient room to be protected.

“We predict in the Fall, if there are not any second hotspots, you’ll see markets round the world [reopening] — Europe, particularly, has talked about opening up 5,000-plus [gatherings] in September. And on the venue aspect, we’re coping with federal, the White Home, each authorities physique you’ll be able to think about, and we’ve received an important process pressure round what we have now to do with the venue to make you protected.

“So I feel in the Fall you’ll see extra experimenting and extra exhibits taking place in a theater setting, into some arenas. After which our purpose is actually to be on sale in the third and fourth quarters for 2021 at full scale.”