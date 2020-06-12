Live PD Host Dan Abrams Shares Reaction To Cancellation At A&E

I’m pissed off and unhappy as a result of I really believed within the mission of the present to supply transparency in policing. I utterly agree with advocates calling for extra physique cams on officers and extra uniform guidelines for his or her use. It appears to me that the antidote to dangerous policing and officers is transparency and which means extra physique cams and extra exhibits like Live PD. It’s essential to tell apart Live PD from a present like Cops that simply introduced a spotlight reel of loopy moments. Live PD was completely completely different — following the officers in actual time, of their actual environments exhibiting the nerves, the adrenaline, the dangerous, the great, and sometimes the mundane and boring. I’ll miss all of it.