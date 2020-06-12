Live PD Host Dan Abrams Shares Reaction To Cancellation At A&E

Go away a Remark
After having already determined to drag new Live PD episodes from airing in current weeks, execs at A&E went the additional step on Wednesday and introduced the truth collection had been cancelled within the wake of widespread protests and requires police reform. It was a transfer that many might already see coming, contemplating the current cancellation of COPS and all the opposite TV shake-ups which have occurred not too long ago. Nonetheless, that did not make it any simpler for the present’s sizable fanbase, or for host Dan Abrams.
To be anticipated, Dan Abrams wasn’t very enthused to get the information that Live PD had been cancelled at A&E. The host took to Twitter after getting the information, sharing his personal shock that all the pieces was ending.
Shocked & past disillusioned about this. To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did all the pieces we might to struggle for you, and for our persevering with effort at transparency in policing. I used to be satisfied the present would go on.
It feels like Dan Abrams might have been having conversations with community bosses about conserving Live PD round. Alas, any makes an attempt that will have been made had been clearly denied.
Dan Abrams hinted on Twitter that he would have extra to say concerning the difficulty at a later time, and that point got here on Thursday morning. Abrams wrote up an story on his Legislation & Crime web site the place he supplied a extra weighted response to the present’s cancellation, and tried portray Live PD in a extra optimistic gentle than its TV predecessor COPS.
I’m pissed off and unhappy as a result of I really believed within the mission of the present to supply transparency in policing. I utterly agree with advocates calling for extra physique cams on officers and extra uniform guidelines for his or her use. It appears to me that the antidote to dangerous policing and officers is transparency and which means extra physique cams and extra exhibits like Live PD. It’s essential to tell apart Live PD from a present like Cops that simply introduced a spotlight reel of loopy moments. Live PD was completely completely different — following the officers in actual time, of their actual environments exhibiting the nerves, the adrenaline, the dangerous, the great, and sometimes the mundane and boring. I’ll miss all of it.
Certainly, many TV viewers might have grown up on watching COPS, nevertheless it was Live PD that took over as a rankings winner on Friday and Saturday nights when new episodes aired. Live PD was the highest-rated and most-watched present on these nights, and its constant success impressed A&E to order up 160 hours of recent episodes simply final month. That order will clearly not be going ahead.
In his Thursday write-up, Dan Abrams initially addressed questions and considerations concerning the controversial Live PD footage that captured the in-custody dying of Javier Ambler again in March 2019. After police tried pulling him over for not dimming his headlights, the 40-year-old Ambler led Texas authorities on a 22-minute chase earlier than crashing his car. He reportedly then resisted being handcuffed, and was tased a number of instances, regardless of audibly telling the officers that he suffered from coronary heart issues and that he could not breathe. He turned unresponsive lower than a minute after being efficiently handcuffed, and regardless of efforts to revive him with CPR, he didn’t get better.
Not solely did Live PD come below hearth for having initially filmed the ordeal, which wasn’t extremely publicized on the time, however the movie crew obtained much more of a backlash after it was revealed the Javier Ambler footage had been deleted. The explanation that it wasn’t preserved was partially as a result of the present solely ever retains footage for a number of weeks, barring any litigious causes for it to be maintained.
Chatting with that, the Live PD producers did hold this explicit footage for 3 months after it was filmed, per the request of the Williamson County Sheriff, however following the investigation, they had been informed the officer’s physique cams had been all of the proof that was wanted. In line with Dan Abrams (who cites Live PD‘s authorized crew), nobody from the county’s D.A. workplace introduced any requests to the producers.
If the footage nonetheless existed, and if Live PD had returned to A&E with out dealing with a cancellation, Dan Abrams thinks that the present would have aired the Javier Ambler recording. In his phrases:
Sure . . . all the pieces as much as Javier Ambler’s closing moments. It might have been very tough to look at however in an ongoing effort to point out all sides of policing I want this had been aired simply as we had proven many different controversial moments that led to criticism of, and appreciation for, police.
