Live Premier League football on TV – BBC, Sky Sports activities, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video

The Premier League is again (effectively, virtually) and each single sport can be proven reside on TV.

All 92 remaining fixtures have been shared throughout the highest flight’s major companions: Sky Sports activities, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and for the primary time ever, reside video games can be proven on BBC.

How free-to-air Premier League video games may reshape football without end

Many matches to be proven on subscription platforms can even be made accessible on free-to-air TV, so in the event you’re not a Sky Sports activities buyer, you possibly can nonetheless take pleasure in an enormous chunk of the motion.

Try our information to how a lot Premier League football you possibly can watch on every of the platforms under.

Premier League on BBC

Sure, that’s proper. For the primary time for the reason that Premier League’s inception in 1992, reside video games can be broadcast on BBC.

A complete of 4 fixtures can be proven free throughout BBC platforms with precise dates and instances to be confirmed sooner or later.

Director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater stated: “This chance creates an historic second for the BBC and our audiences. At a time when sports activities followers throughout the nation are in want of elevate, that is very welcome information. We’re delighted and excited to have the prospect to point out reside Premier League video games on the BBC.

After all, on high of the reside video games, there can be an additional haul of Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 applications given the truth that fixtures will come thick and quick as soon as the season resumes.

Premier League on Sky Sports activities

Sky Sports activities historically take the lion’s share of broadcasting rights, and the return of the 2019/20 season is not any exception.

They’ve secured an unlimited 64 video games to point out reside throughout their Predominant Occasion and Premier League channels, and because of the staggered kick-off instances, you’ll be capable of watch virtually each single match of the remaining haul.

If you happen to’re not a Sky Sports activities buyer, you’re nonetheless in luck! Of the 64 video games, 25 can even be proven on Sky’s free-to-air ‘Decide’ channel, which means the entire nation can tune in to observe each kick.

Sky prospects can add particular person channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

You can too watch the matches with a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with out signing as much as a contract on quite a lot of units and even via BT Sport.

Present Sky Sports activities prospects can reside stream video games by way of the Sky Go app on quite a lot of units.

Premier League on BT Sport

BT Sport will present 20 reside video games on their platform, up from their initially scheduled eight between now and the top of the season, although none of them can be accessible on free-to-air.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you have already got BT Broadband, you possibly can add BT TV and Sport to your present contract from simply £15.00 per thirty days. You’ll be able to add the ‘Massive Sport’ package deal for £40 per thirty days which incorporates all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of a NOW TV move.

You can too watch their full vary of channels with a BT Sport month-to-month move with out signing as much as a contract.

Common subscribers may also stream matches by way of the BT Sport web site or BT Sport app on quite a lot of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video made their first transfer into Premier League broadcasting final season with two rounds of December fixtures – together with a full slate of Boxing Day clashes.

They’ve related rights because the BBC to point out 4 video games in 2019/20.

Amazon Prime Video proceed to run a 30-day free trial provide that provides you with full entry to all Premier League video games on the platform, as soon as fixtures are introduced.

A subscription often prices simply £7.99 per thirty days and consists of your complete Amazon Prime Video library in addition to free next-day supply on 1000’s of things from the primary Amazon retailer.