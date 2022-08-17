LIVE: prominent personalities participate in the “Quo Vadis Latin America” ​​forum





The Interamerican Institute for Democracy organize the forumWhere are you going in Latin America?”, which takes place this Wednesday at the Coral Gables Museum in Florida, United States.

After the presentation of the master of ceremonies Beatrice RangelHe took the word Thomas Regalpresidente del Interamerican Institute for Democracy. “ The time has come to stop being observers to become protagonists “He began his speech.

“Choices at all levels have consequences that affect our individual lives”, he indicated; while he added: “ The crises in Cuba, Venezuela and Haiti affect the entire region . The dictatorships of Nicaragua and Bolivia are not only internal problems. occupy us all”.

After Regalado’s reflections, it was the turn of Thomas Shannonformer ambassador and deputy secretary of state of the United States, who thanked the invitation and outlined the main problems facing the region nowadays.

He referred to the dictatorships of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, Miguel Díaz-Canel in Cuba and Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua; y the risks that these regimes imply for all of Latin America. That is why he emphasized the need for the rest of the governments and the international community to remain close to the peoples of those nations.

“It is a great pleasure to be with you and to have the opportunity to talk about a region that is extremely important to us.”, he emphasized, before giving way to the different panels.

In the Panel 1dedicated to the “Academic Vision”, they exposed Hector Schamis, Ricardo Israel and Robert Evan Ellis. The moderator was Luis Fleischman.

Hector Schamis indicated that “COVID-19 accelerated countless public health crises, economic crises and deepened inequalities. Our hemisphere had a disproportionate number of victims compared to its population. COVID-19 exposed our failed states ”.

“No government in the region saved to carry out countercyclical policy, except Chile,” he remarked; while he said that “there was an absence of fiscal savings, no investment was made in infrastructure and state institutions. There was also no investment in human capital, in education”, he indicated.

For its part, Ricardo Israel He listed a series of problems that Latin America is going through and said that “the old distinction between left and right is less and less relevant. The worst is the loss of the democratic ideal as a region ”, he warned.

He then made reference to the state of Latin American democracies and underlined: “Democracy is also separation of powers and the peaceful overcoming of conflicts”.

Robert Evan Ellis stressed that Latin America is experiencing a “ perfect storm eroding its institutions and undermining its commitment to democracy and the rule of law . This phenomenon is not unique to Latin America. I think we are only at the beginning,” she mused.

He also stated that the pandemic “pushed a significant segment of the population into poverty. The inflationary effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine aggravate the problems”, he indicated.

The Panel 2 boarded the organized crime with the word of Alberto Capella, Iván Simonovis, María Paula Romo, Juan Antonio Blanco and Ricardo Villadiego. The moderator was Norberto Spangaro.

Albert Capella He said that the Congo was the country most affected by organized crime, followed by Colombia, Myanmar, Mexico and Nigeria.

“ Organized crime is a challenge for Latin America and the Caribbean . The region showed progress in many socioeconomic areas. In contrast, crime also grew”, warned Capella; who added: “Central America had the highest scores in human trafficking.”

For its part, Ivan Simonovis expressed that “there are five criminal structures” In Venezuela. These are the mega gangs, the collectives, drug trafficking, the guerrillas and terrorism. “In recent years there have been arrests in various parts of the world with Venezuelan identification”, he stressed.

And followed: “ These five structures are not an isolated entity . Organized crime is linked to international crime. A few days ago Maduro threatened Argentina about the plane. He said that he would mobilize people. That’s what he did in other countries”.

Finally, the former Venezuelan Security and Intelligence Commissioner remarked that the Venezuelan identification service is “accomplice”. “The end of this is geopolitical leveling, it is the alliance of non-aligned countries that aim to undermine the power of the US and the countries of the region“, complete.

Mary Paula Romoformer Minister of the Government of Ecuador, argued that Latin America saw a “very serious deterioration” of your security situation. “ It is a vicious circle where the weakness of the states allows the advance of organized crime ”, he reflected.

“In places like Ecuador the speed of growth in murders has doubled,” he remarked; while she added: “What we have seen in recent days in Mexico is very serious.”

And he concluded: “While organized crime is expanding, the state is going backwards. In a pandemic we saw a very high capacity for adaptation of organized crime”.

The historian John Anthony White He began his speech stating that first we must understand the problem of organized crime. “I think we still don’t get it“, said.

He then spoke of the situation in Cuba. “My country is in a generalized structural crisis“, he pointed. “The crisis right now is political, economic and social. The new oligarchy that emerged in Cuba disregarded the social commitments of the old communist state,” he added.

To close the panel, Ricardo Villadiego reflected on cybersecurity and the impact of cybercrime in organizations. “This is beginning to attract attention from traditional criminal groups”, he remarked.

Then it was the turn of the Panel 3which was focused on freedom of the press. moderated Ricardo Trotti and participated Iliana Lavastida, Jose Carlos Paredes, Luis Galeano, Vanessa Vallejo, Tim Padget and Oscar Haza.

Iliana Lavastida began by analyzing the situation of press freedom in Bolivia. He said the job of journalism is getting harder and harder.

“Opening the doors in our media to thinkers opposed to the ruling party brings us problems”, he remarked; and expressed: “Exercising our profession responsibly demands that we be prosecutors of the environment.”

Jose Carlos Paredes He reviewed the work of the media in Peru. “What is happening in Peru is a rapid deterioration in the work of journalists in these 12 months of Pedro Castillo’s government”, he denounced.

“Like any communist party, it hates the independent press. What they did in this first year of government was to systematically attack it”, he remarked.

For its part, Louis Galeano said “ in Nicaragua the situation of the press continues to deteriorate. In recent months, the Ortega and Murillo regime has stepped on the accelerator against the press. Journalists are assaulted and attacked ”.

The Colombian women Vanessa Vallejo He argued that the media are essential. “They are a kind of glass through which people understand the world”, he commented.

The communicator emphasized that the situation in Latin America is very delicate because there are brutal persecutions against journalists. And she remarked: “Self-censorship is worse than censorship.”

Meanwhile, the American Tim Padget He said that one cannot not condemn what is happening in Nicaragua and Venezuela. “As an American journalist, I want consistency in condemning attacks on press freedom.”, he claimed.

Finally, Oscar Haza stressed that “ if there is no independent press, there is no democratic government ”. He referred to the “criminal attack” against Salman Rushdie and received applause from those present. “It is very sad to see helplessly how another attack tried to kill the ideas and talent of a man of exceptional conditions.”, he indicated.

Regarding the press, he recalled the attacks on the media in Nicaragua, and condemned the closure of radio and television stations. And he stressed that “new technologies prevent the total crushing of freedom of expression.”

Of Panel 4called Governancethe moderator was daniel hadad. Graduate Simon Ferro, former US ambassador to Panama, said he sees a time of challenge for democratic institutions. “ No country, including the US, today is exempt from social dangers ”, he analyzed.

“The challenges are the same as always: poverty, security, corruption, lack of services such as education and health, lack of legal certainty, drug trafficking. And, for me, the most important: the lack of leaders, consequently, who have the humility and the courage to unify the nation that forges the identity of the people, giving themselves the exampleFerro said.

He then indicated that these challenges are common to Latin American countries. However, some of them are better than others. “A good economy by itself does not make democracy flourish or neutralize the political divisions of the country”, he concluded.

For its part, Francis Saintsformer vice president of Colombia, recalled that in 2002 his country was a “failed state”. He reviewed how the nation was when he became Vice President and what has happened over the years to the present.

