Live-Streamed Concert ‘Bang Bang Con’ Announced – Variety

Korean pop sensation, BTS has introduced that it’s going to carry out a live-streamed live performance subsequent month.

The transfer will permit the 7-piece boy band to re-connect with its legion followers worldwide – known as the band’s Military – at a time when coronavirus lockdowns and journey restrictions are protecting folks at house and socially distanced. Contact-free communication is known as ‘un-tact’ in modern Korean utilization.

The band mentioned that its “Bang Bang Con The Dwell” live performance might be held on June 14, at 6pm Korean time. That’s 5am for followers in New York and 2am for these on the U.S. West Coast.

The band mentioned that the paid-for live performance will run for about 90 minutes and be adopted with different content material. Particulars might be up to date within the coming weeks.

BTS has beforehand garnered an enthusiastic response from its fan military with an internet streaming live performance weekend which consisted of recordings of footage from previous stay live shows and fan assembly occasions. That amassed 50.6 million views in complete and a claimed 2.24 million concurrent viewers.

The coronavirus pandemic pressured the band in April to postpone its total “Map of the Soul” world tour. It had been scheduled to kick off on April 25. It was on account of have included live shows in Seoul, and Japan, Europe and North American, although the stateside leg was one of many first components to be canceled. Inside Europe, the band had been scheduled to play two dates at London’s Twickenham Stadium on July 3-4, with additional reveals set for Berlin and Barcelona.

BTS launched its newest album ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’ in February. Inside minutes of its launch, the second official music video from the album, “ON,” grew to become the largest YouTube Premiere of all time, with 1.54 million concurrent viewers tuned in for the clip’s debut on YouTube Premieres.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Past the Scene”. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.