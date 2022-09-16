LIVE: Thousands of people make long lines to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster

Farewell to the queen: the endless row of moved ants and an unforgettable whiskey with Elizabeth II
Stories of Britons queuing for eight hours or more to bid their monarch farewell
(London, special envoy) Ants. That’s what they seem. But they are people. Large, small, elderly, in wheelchairs, with canes, or in the arms of their parents the smallest. The line of ants moves like people. And vice versa. They wriggle restlessly; they seem immobile, but they move; It would seem that they do not have a common goal, but they do: pay tribute to Elizabeth II. It’s a personal matter.
Trudeau to travel to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to London with four former Canadian prime ministers, as well as indigenous leaders, for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, his office announced Thursday, hours after Trudeau and opposition leaders paid tribute to him. during a special session of Parliament.
In a speech to the House of Commons in Ottawa, Trudeau said Canadians will continue to benefit from the stability the monarchy provides. The late queen was head of state for 45% of Canada’s existence, and she visited the country 22 times as monarch.
William said Wednesday’s procession reminded him of his mother’s funeral.
Prince William of England has acknowledged this Thursday before a group of citizens that the funeral procession in which he participated on Wednesday, behind the coffin of his grandmother Elizabeth II, reminded him of the funeral of his mother, Diana of Wales, in 1997.
William, Prince of Wales and first in line to the British throne, followed the late queen’s coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster, where a funeral chapel has been installed until Monday.
For Trudeau, with the death of Elizabeth II, Canadians “feel that they have lost a family member”
The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has assured this Thursday that, with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday in Balmoral (Scotland), Canadians have the feeling that “they have lost a relative”.
“Last week, Canada lost the only sovereign that most of us have known (…) It is important to take advantage of these moments, here in Parliament and throughout the country, to recognize the service and leadership that he offered us”, has said, according to CBC radio and television.
Russia calls it “blasphemous” that the United Kingdom has not invited it to the funeral of Elizabeth II
Russia said Thursday that the UK’s decision not to invite any Russian representative to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday is “immoral” and constitutes “blasphemy” amid political tensions between the two countries.
“We believe that this British attempt to use a national tragedy, which has touched the hearts of millions of people around the world for geopolitical purposes to settle scores with our country […] it is deeply immoral,” Russian diplomat spokeswoman Maria Zajárova said in a statement. “It is particularly blasphemous with regard to the memory of Elizabeth II,” she added.
The UN paid tribute to Elizabeth II: “An anchor of stability in a turbulent era”
The secretary general defined the queen as a “reassuring and inspiring presence” and as “an unparalleled pillar on the world stage for more than seventy years”
Carlos III declared himself moved by affection after the death of his mother
The Royal House expressed its “sincere gratitude” for the messages of condolences received, which some of the members of the royal family have collected in person in multiple approaches to the population
London Heathrow Airport will stop all flights next Monday to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The airfield has announced that it will stop all operations for 15 minutes before the two minutes of national silence and 15 minutes after as a “sign of respect” to the royal family.
Edward and Sofia, Earl and Countess of Wessex, waving to a crowd in Manchester paying floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
The couple took time to talk to people who had gathered downtown, many of whom had only just learned that the visit was taking place.
Liz Truss will meet King Charles at Buckingham Palace on Sunday morning
The prime minister will also attend a reception for world leaders who will attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sunday night, her official spokesman said.
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit floral tributes to Elizabeth II at Sandringham
After the death of the sovereign on the 8th at the age of 96 in Balmoral (Scotland), there have been thousands of people who have wanted to present in person at the doors of the residence that the queen had in the English county of Norfolk, their respects to the monarch, with abundant gifts and farewell messages
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will end with two minutes of silence throughout the United Kingdom and more than two thousand guests will attend
New details for the royal event have been released, with the gates of Westminster Abbey opening in preparation for the next congregation on Monday 19th September.
Kilometric rows of people are reported this Thursday in London to be able to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II
From early hours, thousands of citizens from all over the United Kingdom, and even from different parts of the world, traveled to the British capital to pay tribute to the monarch who died a week ago
The moment in which a royal guard fainted in the middle of the burning chapel of Queen Elizabeth II
Spectators queuing to pass near the casket screamed and became upset, causing the ceremony to be broadcast for several minutes while the officer received first aid.
Thousands of people who witnessed the burning chapel of the Queen isabel II in Westminster Hall jaws dropped when a royal guard near the casket began to sway, unbalanced, and he fell on the stone floordespite his partner’s attempts to support him without abandoning his post.
Princess Anne will travel to Glasgow today
The daughter of Queen Elizabeth II will travel to the Scottish city to see the flowers left in tribute to her mother and meet the mourners who have signed the book of condolences
The British Foreign Secretary was unaware that Xi Jinping was invited to Elizabeth II’s funeral
The UK sent invitations to the heads of state of almost every country except Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan.
Members of Parliament established a shift system to limit journalists’ time in Westminster Hall
With this measure they allow reporters to observe the passage of people in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Communicators may only carry notebooks and pens