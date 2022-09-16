LIVE: Thousands of people make long lines to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster

Farewell to the queen: the endless row of moved ants and an unforgettable whiskey with Elizabeth II Stories of Britons queuing for eight hours or more to bid their monarch farewell

Thousands of people line both sides of the River Thames for hours to say goodbye to the queen (photos: Sergio Schuchinsky)

(London, special envoy) Ants. That’s what they seem. But they are people. Large, small, elderly, in wheelchairs, with canes, or in the arms of their parents the smallest. The line of ants moves like people. And vice versa. They wriggle restlessly; they seem immobile, but they move; It would seem that they do not have a common goal, but they do: pay tribute to Elizabeth II. It’s a personal matter.