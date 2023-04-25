Live Up To Your Name Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

The origin of this show is South Korea. Live Up To Your Name was originally made in the Korean language.

The first season of Live Up To Your Name was released on 12th August 2017.

The filming locations are in South Korea. The show is produced by Studio Dragon. The show also goes by the name “Deserving Of The Name”

There are sixteen episodes in total of Live Up To Your Name Season 1. We are sure Live Up To Your Name Season 2 will have a similar number of episodes.

They have not even released the trailer yet and you can find it just by searching “Remarriage And Desires Trailer”.

But the fact that you are here means that you have not seen the trailer and that has made you wonder whether we are going to see season two of the show.

Kim Eun-hee wrote the television series whereas Hong Jong-chan directed the series.

Moon Suk-hwan and Oh Kwang-hee are the executive producers of Live up your name and the company which produced the series is Bon Factory Worldwide.

Season first of the television series premiered on August 12, 2017, along with 16 episodes.

The same year on October 1, the television series concluded.

The running time of each episode is roughly around 70 minutes. On tvN season one of the series debuted.

The series has everything you would love to have in a drama.

Are you eagerly awaiting “Live Up to Your Name” Season 2? If you’re searching for any updates or information about the show, you’re not alone. “Live Up to Your Name” is a popular Korean Drama series.

The first season was released in South Korea on August 12, 2017, and was produced by Studio Dragon.

It consists of 16 episodes and is also known as “Deserving Of The Name.”

Season 2 is expected to pick up where the first season left off and follow the continuing story of the main characters.

The show focuses on the expectations of Heo Im, a 1592 Joseon acupuncturist, and Dr Choi Yeon Kyung, a modern-day doctor.

The two meet when Heo Im travels 400 years into the future, leading to a clash of differences in their approaches and priorities.

The show takes place in a high-class society and will continue to showcase the elite and wealthy lifestyle.

Live Up To Your Name Season 2 Release Date

The question everyone wants an answer to, but sadly nobody has the answer.

We need to be honest here, there is not even a confirmation if a second season is going to be made.

It depends on how the studio judges the performance of the first season.

However, with the kind of love the first season is receiving, we may get to see the second season after all.

The creators have given no shred of information regarding Live Up To Your Name Season 2.

We can however predict the release date for the second season.

So realistically we need to focus on so many factors before we see a second season.

The show will need at the very least, one year to reproduce the series, the casting, the writing, the shooting everything will take ample time.

If we go by a realistic approach, the best time for us to see Live Up To Your Name Season 2 is the Winter of 2023 earliest.

We might get to see it if it is pushed to the latest by the summer of 2024.

Live Up To Your Name Season 2 Cast

There are no official updates regarding the new cast that we might get to see in the second season.

But we are sure that most of the season 1 cast might come back.

Except that we will not get to see some of the original cast in Live Up To Your Name Season 2 because they might be killed in the first one.

Let’s cross our fingers that our favorite characters make it to the end and look at Season one’s cast:

Nam-gil Kim as Heo Im

Kim Ah-jung as Choi Yeon-Kyeong

Seo Jung-Yeon as Jung Yi Yun

Jin Ju-hyeong as CEO Park’s son

Park Seong-Joon as Village Child

Moon Ga-young as Dong Mak-gae

We might get to see most of them in Live Up To Your Name Season 2. Let’s hope all of them make it out.

Live Up To Your Name Season 2 Trailer

Live Up To Your Name Season 2 Plot

Live Up To Your Name Season 2 is definitely going to follow the story continued from the first season.

To be very specific, Live Up To Your Name Season 1 was going to have a total of sixteen episodes in the show and it did have that number.

We will see the introduction and the trope and there are some things that we can make out of the trailer of the show.

The show is set in a very high-class society. Live Up To Your Name Season 2 is also going to exist in the same trope of elite and rich people. How they treat people, and How Heo adjusts in the future.

This show is about Heo taking the narratives into his hands. The second season is also going to be a beautiful symphony of pretty and sophisticated.

In the first season, Heo Im travels from 1592 to the present day, where he faces various incidents requiring his medical expertise.

He eventually returns to 1592 and continues to navigate his new life, trying to make a living and figure out what caused him to time travel.

Dr Yeon Kyung also joins him in Hanyang and the two work together to uncover the mysteries behind their time travel.

With the success of the first season, fans are eagerly waiting for the continuation of Heo Im and Dr Yeon Kyung’s story in “Live Up to Your Name” Season 2.

Heo, I’m an acupuncturist who practices Traditional Cultural Medicine. He works at a low-income clinic.

Visiting high-ranking officials and nobles in secret during the day and generating a fortune at night.

Because of his great reputation, the king hired him to treat his migraines.

Unfortunately, his fear overcame him, and he was arrested and charged with treason.

He was pursued by soldiers in an attempt to avoid capture, but he was unable to dodge them.

As a result of his misfortune, he was pushed into a river, shot with arrows, and drowned.

It turned out that his end did not come. He awoke in modern-day Korea, only to realize he’d time-traveled to the 1950s.

He meets cardiothoracic surgeon Choi Yeon-Kyungwhile working at Shinhan Hospital, and the two form an unexpected bond.