LIVE Updates Gujarat by Election Result 2020: BJP leads in seven seats in Gujarat by-election, Congress ahead in one seat

Gujarat By Election Result 2020 Live Updates: While on the one hand, everyone is watching the results of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections today, on the other hand, people will also be watching the by-elections in Gujarat. However, the BJP government will not make much difference due to victory or defeat in the by-elections in eight assembly seats of Gujarat, so the BJP will not be much worried.

Today, the results of the by-elections are going to be held in Bihar, as well as in Gujarat in Abdasa, Morbi, Kaprada, Dhari, Karjan, Limandi, Gadhada and Dang assembly seats. In the post-election exit poll, the BJP is being described as moving towards victory. According to the exit poll, BJP can win about five to six seats in these by-elections.

If we talk about the voting percentage in Gujarat by-election, then BJP got about 49 percent votes whereas Congress got only 40 percent votes.

Gujarat By Election Result 2020 Live Updates- The BJP is currently leading in the Gujarat by-election. BJP has gained seven seats in eight seats.

On the early trends of Gujarat’s Abadasa seat by-elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pradyuman Singh Jadeja is leading by 1032 votes over Congress candidate Shantilal Sanghani.

#UPDATE: Bharatiya Janata Party leading on all eight #Gujarat Assembly seats which voted in by-polls, as per Election Commission trends pic.twitter.com/2KS1KYxqRv – ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

BJP candidate Jeet Singh Rana from Limbdi assembly seat of Gujarat

BJP candidate JV Kakadia on Dhari assembly seat,

BJP’s Akshay Patel on Karjan assembly seat and BJP’s Jeetu Bhai Chaudhary are leading in Kaprada seat.