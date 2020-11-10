Gujarat By Election Result 2020 Live Updates: While on the one hand, everyone is watching the results of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections today, on the other hand, people will also be watching the by-elections in Gujarat. However, the BJP government will not make much difference due to victory or defeat in the by-elections in eight assembly seats of Gujarat, so the BJP will not be much worried. Today, the results of the by-elections are going to be held in Bihar, as well as in Gujarat in Abdasa, Morbi, Kaprada, Dhari, Karjan, Limandi, Gadhada and Dang assembly seats. In the post-election exit poll, the BJP is being described as moving towards victory.
LIVE Updates Gujarat By Election Result 2020: Results of by-elections in 8 seats of Gujarat today, will Congress get the edge
November 10, 2020
1 Min Read
-
Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Kim Diaz
Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.
Contact us
If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.
Recent Posts
- LIVE Updates Gujarat By Election Result 2020: Results of by-elections in 8 seats of Gujarat today, will Congress get the edge
- news How Megan Fox Was Able To Shed Her Sexy Transformers Image For Her New Movie
- Blue Ivy Carter to Narrate ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook
- Bihar Election Result Live: Early trends start coming in Bihar- know which party is ahead
- Bihar Chunav 2020 Result Live Updates Today: Purnia, the stronghold of Bihar’s politics, eyes all 7 assembly seats
Add Comment