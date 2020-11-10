Entertainment

LIVE Updates Gujarat By Election Result 2020: Results of by-elections in 8 seats of Gujarat today, will Congress get the edge

November 10, 2020
1 Min Read

Gujarat By Election Result 2020 Live Updates: While on the one hand, everyone is watching the results of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections today, on the other hand, people will also be watching the by-elections in Gujarat. However, the BJP government will not make much difference due to victory or defeat in the by-elections in eight assembly seats of Gujarat, so the BJP will not be much worried. Today, the results of the by-elections are going to be held in Bihar, as well as in Gujarat in Abdasa, Morbi, Kaprada, Dhari, Karjan, Limandi, Gadhada and Dang assembly seats. In the post-election exit poll, the BJP is being described as moving towards victory.

