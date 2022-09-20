LIVE: world leaders appear at the UN General Assembly

“I demand that you end the war on drugs. Reducing consumption does not need wars, weapons. It needs us all to build a better society, more supportive, more affectionate, where the intensity of life saves us from addictions and new slaveries. Do you want less drugs? Think less profit and more love,” she stated.

“The fight against drugs has failed. There has been a genocide on my continent. In my country they have sentenced millions of people to prison to hide their own social guilt, they have blamed the jungles and the plants”, he claimed.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said that oil and coal are more dangerous than cocaine, but it is persecuted by “the world power”

Boric quoted Salvador Allende in his speech, days after the 49th anniversary of the coup d’état in which he was overthrown and assassinated.

The president also criticized the human rights violations in Nicaragua, demanding the release of political prisoners.

The Chilean president said that Venezuelan migration has put “tremendous pressure on our institutions and our society.”

Boric said that the economic and political crisis in Venezuela puts the region under pressure

He also highlighted that the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine has had an impact on the increase in prices in the world.

The Chilean president referred to the plebiscite in which the proposed Constitution was rejected. “A government can never feel defeated when the people speak out,” he said. According to him, he added, Chile will soon have “a Constitution that represents the desire for justice and freedom.”

“The conflict in Ukraine serves as a warning. A reform of the UN is required to find world peace. We must look for innovative solutions,” she added.

“We advocate an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. A long-lasting solution must be found. We oppose diplomatic and economic isolation (of Russia). It does not seem to us that the best way is to adopt unilateral and selective sanctions that do not square with international law. The solution to the conflict in Ukraine can only be achieved through dialogue,” said the Brazilian president.

The president referred to another of the fronts on which he is highly criticized internationally, care in the face of the climate crisis. As he stated, “in terms of the environment, Brazil is an example for the world”

The Brazilian president also affirmed that his government made efforts during the pandemic to financially assist those most in need, and an extensive vaccination program was launched.

In addition, he said that poverty increased throughout the world due to the impact of the pandemic, but “in Brazil it began to decrease.” August data shows that poverty is record high in big cities, with almost 20 million below that threshold. “Brazil reaches the end of the year with an economy in full recovery,” she added, less than two weeks before the presidential election.

“In the financial field, Brazil made reforms to attract investment and improve the population’s standard of living. During my tenure, we put an end to systemic corruption in the country. We have improved public services and have invested in science and technology,” said the Brazilian president.

On October 2, Brazil votes in general elections and the polls put Bolsonaro in second place, behind Lula da Silva.

Jair Bolsonaro gives a preview of his speech. On Twitter, he said: “I will address the world at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly, presenting the truth about how Brazil is overcoming the challenges imposed by this time of crisis and tribulations around the world.”

“I urge all developed economies to tax the windfall profits of fossil fuel producing companies and redirect them in two ways : to the countries that suffer loss and damage caused by the climate crisis, and to the populations in difficulty due to the prices of food and energy”, said the UN chief.

On the other hand, the general secretary urged rich countries to tax windfall profits made by fossil fuel energy companies to help countries affected by the impact of climate change and populations affected by inflation.

The diplomatic leader said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has unleashed a massive destruction of Human Rights and pointed out: “ The discovery of unmarked graves after the Russian withdrawal from Izyum is extremely disturbing ”.

“Our world is in big trouble,” the UN secretary-general said in his speech. Also, he warned: “A winter of global discontent looms on the horizon.”

Delegates, leaders and other diplomats in the General Assembly hall (Reuters)

Leaders from around the world will begin to speak this Tuesday before the UN General Assembly, which this year is marked by the war in Ukraine and several crises that have been aggravated by that conflict.

throughout a week, some 150 heads of state, government and foreign ministers from around the world will participate in this great annual diplomatic event which is carried out fully face-to-face for the first time in two years disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only exception it will be precisely that of the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskywho has been given permission to address the rest of the world through a pre-recorded video given the state of war in his country.

The Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, will open the series of speeches. Traditionally, he is followed by his American counterpart, Joe Biden, but exceptionally his intervention has been delayed until Wednesday due to his presence this Monday at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London.

Jair Bolsonaro, in the 2021 assembly (Reuters)

The leaders of ChileGabriel Boric, y ColombiaGustavo Petro, new to this event, are among the first to address the forum, along with Paraguayan Mario Abdo Benítez, Turkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and German Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz.

The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, will be in charge of opening this 77th General Assembly. His spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, announced that “he is not going to sweeten things” and will emphasize the need for “solutions” for a world “in which geopolitical divisions put us all in danger.”

“We meet at a time of great danger for the world,” Guterres said Monday, evoking “conflicts and climatic catastrophes,” “distrust and division,” “poverty, inequality and discrimination.”

The Ukrainian conflict will be the issue that will mark this year’s great week of international diplomacy, which is being held at a time of military advances by kyiv, which have allowed it to recover part of the territory that Russia had occupied.

So far, a clear majority of the world’s countries have backed Ukraine at the United Nations, and Western powers are expected this week to seek this week to also gain the support of major countries that have remained more or less on the sidelines for months, as is the case from India.

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin will not travel to New York and the delegation of his Government will be headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov.

In 2020 Putin spoke via video conference. This time he sends his chancellor

In addition to speaking before the Assembly, Lavrov is scheduled to participate in a ministerial meeting on Ukraine at the Security Council on Thursday.

The food crisis, aggravated by the war in Ukraine and which threatens to cause famines in several countries, will be another issue that will be at the center of the debates at the UN.

A lot of attention is also expected for the energy crisis linked to the conflict – of direct importance for European countries, but also for the world in general due to rising fuel prices – and for climate change – with the UN looking for new commitments nationals-.

The economic situation, marked by strong inflation worldwide, will also figure prominently in the speeches of many leaders.

With thousands of diplomats present in New York, in parallel to the General Assembly there will be the possibility of discussing all kinds of issues, including key issues on the international agenda such as the nuclear negotiations with Iran, the situation of entrenched conflicts such as those in Yemen, Libya or Syria and the crises in various African countries, particularly those in the Sahel.

Logistically, this year’s meetings will be somewhat conditioned by the celebration this Monday of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will mainly affect the summit on education organized this Monday by the UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

The presence of many heads of state in London will prevent their participation in this event and, moreover, will change the usual script of the General Assembly.

Joe Biden was in London on Monday for the Queen’s funeral

For example, US President Joe Biden, who always speaks on the opening day, will not speak on this occasion until Wednesday.

Yes, Jair Bolsonaro will be at this start, who will fulfill the tradition and, as president of Brazil, will deliver the first speech among the more than a hundred heads of state and government who will pass through the podium of the General Assembly.

LATIN AMERICA, PROTAGONIST THIS TUESDAY

This Tuesday’s session will have an important Latin American presence and will mark the premiere at the UN of several new leaders of the region such as the Chilean Gabriel Boric, the Colombian Gustavo Petro and the Honduran Xiomara Castro.

next to these new banners of the Latin American left The Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, the Argentine Alberto Fernández and the Bolivian Luis Arce will speak tomorrow.

Participation is also expected Other Latin American leaders of different political cut like the presidents of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez; from Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei; and from El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who will arrive in New York after announcing his controversial decision to run for re-election.

Among the most important leaders who will speak this Tuesday are the President of France, Emmanuel Macron; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; and the heads of the Government of Italy, Mario Draghi, and Japan, Kishida Fumio.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

