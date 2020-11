Live+3 Ratings for Week of Nov. 9: ‘Gray’s Anatomy’ Premiere Grows 64%

The season 17 premiere of “Gray’s Anatomy,” which featured the shock return of Patrick Dempsey, delivered sturdy progress in delayed viewing.

“Gray’s” grew to a 2.3 score amongst adults 18-49 after three days of delayed viewing. That represents a 64% bounce and in addition the highest rating for any non-football program through the week of Nov. 9. Proper behind the ABC drama was NBC’s “This Is Us,” which gained the identical quantity to complete with a 2.2 score. “The Masked Singer” and “The Bachelorette” have been the one different two reveals above a 2.0.

“Chicago Fireplace” and “Chicago P.D.” additionally confirmed first rate progress for the week, as did “The Good Physician,” which doubled its tally to a 1.2 score.

Within the complete viewership column, a quartet of NBC reveals completed high of the pile, led by “This Is Us” at 10.1 million complete viewers. “This Is Us,” “Gray’s,” “Chicago P.D.” and “The Good Physician” all added greater than 3 million viewers in Live+3.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Community Broadcast Date Dwell+SD A18-49 Live+3 A18-49 Precise Improve % Improve NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 11/15/2020 4.6 4.7 +0.1 +2% FOX+NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL FOX 11/12/2020 3.6 3.7 +0.1 +3% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 11/15/2020 3.6 3.6 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 11/15/2020 2.8 2.8 even +0% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 11/12/2020 1.4 2.3 +0.9 +64% OT, THE FOX 11/15/2020 2.3 2.3 even +0% THIS IS US NBC 11/10/2020 1.3 2.2 +0.9 +69% MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 11/11/2020 1.6 2.1 +0.5 +31% BACHELORETTE, THE ABC 11/10/2020 1.7 2.1 +0.4 +24% FOX+NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK FOX 11/12/2020 2.1 2.1 even +0% CHICAGO PD NBC 11/11/2020 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% STATION 19 ABC 11/12/2020 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 11/11/2020 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% CHICAGO MED NBC 11/11/2020 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% 60 MINUTES CBS 11/15/2020 1.5 1.6 +0.1 +7% SIMPSONS FOX 11/15/2020 1.3 1.4 +0.1 +8% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 11/15/2020 1.4 1.4 even +0% VOICE NBC 11/09/2020 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% VOICE-TUE NBC 11/10/2020 1.1 1.3 +0.2 +18% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 11/09/2020 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 11/12/2020 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% CMA AWARDS ABC 11/11/2020 1.1 1.2 +0.1 +9% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 11/14/2020 1.2 1.2 even +0% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 11/12/2020 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 11/09/2020 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE FOX 11/11/2020 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% FAMILY GUY FOX 11/15/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SHARK TANK ABC 11/13/2020 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% SUPERMARKET SWEEP ABC 11/15/2020 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% FOX+NFLN THU NT PREGAME FOX 11/12/2020 1.0 1.0 even +0% MOM CBS 11/12/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% AMAZING RACE CBS 11/11/2020 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 11/15/2020 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% S.W.A.T. SPECIAL CBS 11/11/2020 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% SUPERSTORE NBC 11/12/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% 20/20-FRI ABC 11/13/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 11/15/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 11/13/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 11/15/2020 0.8 0.8 even +0% S.W.A.T. CBS 11/11/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% UNICORN CBS 11/12/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% BLACKLIST NBC 11/13/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% B POSITIVE CBS 11/12/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% TRANSPLANT NBC 11/10/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% WEAKEST LINK NBC 11/09/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% BLESS THE HARTS FOX 11/15/2020 0.7 0.7 even +0% FOX CFB – PAC12 PRIME FOX 11/14/2020 0.7 0.7 even +0% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 11/15/2020 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% DATELINE FRI NBC 11/13/2020 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% MILLIONAIRE ABC 11/15/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% COUNTRY STRONG 2020 ABC 11/10/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% 48 HOURS CBS 11/14/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% NCIS-ENC CBS 11/10/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE-ENC CBS 11/09/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% LA’S FINEST FOX 11/09/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% FBI-ENC CBS 11/10/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% FOX CFB POSTGUN-PRIME FOX 11/14/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% CARD SHARKS ABC 11/15/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% FBI DECLASSIFIED CBS 11/10/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% UNDERCOVER BOSS CBS 11/13/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% SUPERNATURAL CW 11/12/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% FILTHY RICH FOX 11/09/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA-ENC CBS 11/09/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% SNL PRIME-SAT NBC 11/14/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% ALL RISE-ENC CBS 11/09/2020 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% AMERICAN NINJA WARR 11/14 NBC 11/14/2020 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% BLUE BLOODS-ENC CBS 11/13/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% BULL-ENC CBS 11/09/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% MACGYVER-ENC CBS 11/13/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% NCIS SUNDAY CLASSIC CBS 11/15/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% STAR TREK: DISCOVERY CBS 11/12/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% COSMOS FOX 11/10/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% NEXT FOX 11/10/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA P1SUS NBC 11/15/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% PALEY: L&O BEFORE STARS NBC 11/12/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% SUPERSTORE-ENCORE 830P NBC 11/12/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% SWAMP THING CW 11/10/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% CBS SATURDAY ENCORE 1 CBS 11/14/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% CBS SATURDAY ENCORE 2 CBS 11/14/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY CW 11/09/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% WHOSE LINE IS IT-ENC CW 11/09/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% CORONER CW 11/11/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% DEVILS CW 11/11/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FEST-1 CW 11/13/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FEST-2 CW 11/15/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% OUTPOST, THE CW 11/12/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% PENN & TELLER:FOOL US CW 11/09/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% TELL ME A STORY CW 11/10/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+3 Complete Viewers