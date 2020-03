Live+7 Ratings for Week of Feb. 17: ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Finale Posts Solid Gains

The collection finale of “Recent Off the Boat” ended up with extra viewers than its season common.

After seven days of delayed viewing, the first of its back-to-back episodes grew to three.5 million whole viewers, an 18% bump from its Stay+Similar Day viewers and roughly 400,000 viewers greater than the season 6 common. In the meantime the final episode grew by 27% in whole viewership to only over Three million.

“New Amsterdam” was the largest gainer for the week of Feb. 17, including round 4.Eight million viewers, beating out “The Good Physician,” which is topping the L+7 development charts thus far this season. The ABC medical drama leapt up 90%, or 4.7 million viewers, this time round.

Ratings-wise, “This Is Us,” “The Masked Singer” and “Gray’s Anatomy” grew the most, with the Fox singing competitors present popping out on prime total at a 3.1 ranking. Nevertheless, all three exhibits have been down on their Live+7 scores common thus far this season.

Telecast Community Broadcast Date Stay+SD A18-49 Live+7 A18-49 Precise Achieve % Achieve MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 02/19/2020 2.0 3.1 +1.1 +55% THIS IS US NBC 02/18/2020 1.3 2.7 +1.4 +108% BACHELOR, THE ABC 02/17/2020 1.9 2.3 +0.4 +21% NBC NV: DEMOCRATIC DEBATE NBC 02/19/2020 2.1 2.2 +0.1 +5% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 02/20/2020 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% SURVIVOR CBS 02/19/2020 1.4 2.0 +0.6 +43% FOX DYTNA 500 RAINOUT-PST FOX 02/17/2020 1.8 1.9 +0.1 +6% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 02/17/2020 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100% AMERICAN IDOL ABC 02/23/2020 1.4 1.8 +0.4 +29% LEGO MASTERS FOX 02/19/2020 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% NCIS CBS 02/18/2020 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 02/18/2020 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129% MODERN FAMILY ABC 02/19/2020 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% CONNERS, THE ABC 02/18/2020 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% MANIFEST NBC 02/17/2020 0.6 1.5 +0.9 +150% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 02/19/2020 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% STATION 19 ABC 02/20/2020 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 02/20/2020 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% 911: LONE STAR FOX 02/17/2020 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 02/20/2020 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 02/20/2020 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% ROOKIE, THE ABC 02/23/2020 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% CRIMINAL MINDS SPECIAL CBS 02/19/2020 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% FBI CBS 02/18/2020 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% AGT CHAMPIONS NBC 02/17/2020 1.2 1.4 +0.2 +17% FOR LIFE ABC 02/18/2020 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% RESIDENT, THE FOX 02/18/2020 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% FBI: MOST WANTED CBS 02/18/2020 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% MOM CBS 02/20/2020 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 02/19/2020 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 02/17/2020 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% BULL CBS 02/17/2020 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 02/21/2020 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% FAMILY GUY FOX 02/23/2020 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 02/20/2020 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 02/23/2020 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 02/18/2020 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% GOOD GIRLS NBC 02/23/2020 0.4 1.0 +0.6 +150% DEPUTY FOX 02/20/2020 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 02/19/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 02/23/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 02/23/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK FOX 02/18/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% PRODIGAL SON FOX 02/17/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA CBS 02/17/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 02/23/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SUPERSTORE NBC 02/20/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% STUMPTOWN ABC 02/19/2020 0.4 0.9 +0.5 +125% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 02/18/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% SCHOOLED ABC 02/19/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% MACGYVER CBS 02/21/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% UNICORN CBS 02/20/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 02/20/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% DATELINE FRI NBC 02/21/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 02/21/2020 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% 60 MINUTES CBS 02/23/2020 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% LINCOLN RHYME NBC 02/21/2020 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% WILL & GRACE NBC 02/20/2020 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% BLACK-ISH ABC 02/18/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% OUTMATCHED FOX 02/20/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% ALL RISE CBS 02/17/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% CAROL’S SECOND ACT CBS 02/20/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% SIMPSONS FOX 02/23/2020 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% TOMMY CBS 02/20/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% FLASH CW 02/18/2020 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% FRESH OFF THE BOAT-2/21 ABC 02/21/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% MIXED-ISH ABC 02/18/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% ZOEYS XTRAORD PLYLST NBC 02/23/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 02/23/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 02/21/2020 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% DUNCANVILLE FOX 02/23/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% XFL ON FOX – SAT POST FOX 02/22/2020 0.6 0.6 even +0% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 02/22/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% INDEBTED NBC 02/20/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% NBA SAT PRIMETIME ON ABC ABC 02/22/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% BATWOMAN CW 02/23/2020 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 02/18/2020 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% SUPERGIRL CW 02/23/2020 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% ALMOST FAMILY-SP 2/22 9P FOX 02/22/2020 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% 48 HOURS CBS 02/22/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% ALL AMERICAN CW 02/17/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% ALMOST FAMILY-SP 2/22 8P FOX 02/22/2020 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% CHARMED CW 02/21/2020 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% JUMP,THE ABC 02/22/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% DYNASTY CW 02/21/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% HOWIE MANDEL GALA CW 02/19/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% KATY KEENE CW 02/20/2020 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100%

Telecast Community Broadcast Date Stay+SD Whole Viewership (in thousands and thousands) Live+7 Whole Viewership (in thousands and thousands) Precise Achieve % Achieve NCIS CBS 02/18/2020 11921 15508 +3587 +30% FBI CBS 02/18/2020 9224 12651 +3427 +37% NBC NV: DEMOCRATIC DEBATE NBC 02/19/2020 12111 12485 +374 +3% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 02/20/2020 9117 11753 +2636 +29% THIS IS US NBC 02/18/2020 6476 11004 +4528 +70% MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 02/19/2020 7134 10501 +3367 +47% FOX DYTNA 500 RAINOUT-PST FOX 02/17/2020 10078 10373 +295 +3% BULL CBS 02/17/2020 6229 10351 +4122 +66% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 02/17/2020 5231 9927 +4696 +90% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 02/21/2020 6666 9603 +2937 +44% SURVIVOR CBS 02/19/2020 7178 9546 +2368 +33% FBI: MOST WANTED CBS 02/18/2020 6296 9498 +3202 +51% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 02/18/2020 4717 9474 +4757 +101% 60 MINUTES CBS 02/23/2020 8946 9459 +513 +6% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 02/20/2020 6048 9327 +3279 +54% AMERICAN IDOL ABC 02/23/2020 7500 9150 +1650 +22% AGT CHAMPIONS NBC 02/17/2020 7612 9103 +1491 +20% ROOKIE, THE ABC 02/23/2020 4923 8911 +3988 +81% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 02/23/2020 5594 8815 +3221 +58% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 02/23/2020 6202 8775 +2573 +41% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 02/19/2020 5368 8571 +3203 +60% MOM CBS 02/20/2020 6283 8520 +2237 +36% STATION 19 ABC 02/20/2020 6277 8438 +2161 +34% 911: LONE STAR FOX 02/17/2020 6045 8382 +2337 +39% CRIMINAL MINDS SPECIAL CBS 02/19/2020 5477 8377 +2900 +53% BACHELOR, THE ABC 02/17/2020 6649 8067 +1418 +21% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 02/17/2020 6463 7942 +1479 +23% TOMMY CBS 02/20/2020 4713 7783 +3070 +65% BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA CBS 02/17/2020 6131 7729 +1598 +26% MANIFEST NBC 02/17/2020 3703 7449 +3746 +101% ALL RISE CBS 02/17/2020 5371 7401 +2030 +38% CONNERS, THE ABC 02/18/2020 5519 7382 +1863 +34% UNICORN CBS 02/20/2020 5908 7267 +1359 +23% MACGYVER CBS 02/21/2020 5835 7229 +1394 +24% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 02/23/2020 5947 7196 +1249 +21% MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 02/20/2020 3656 6989 +3333 +91% RESIDENT, THE FOX 02/18/2020 3939 6648 +2709 +69% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 02/23/2020 6176 6646 +470 +8% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 02/20/2020 3366 6267 +2901 +86% CAROL’S SECOND ACT CBS 02/20/2020 4706 6139 +1433 +30% DEPUTY FOX 02/20/2020 3331 6048 +2717 +82% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 02/20/2020 3650 5925 +2275 +62% MODERN FAMILY ABC 02/19/2020 3281 5815 +2534 +77% LINCOLN RHYME NBC 02/21/2020 3577 5523 +1946 +54% LEGO MASTERS FOX 02/19/2020 2978 5105 +2127 +71% FOR LIFE ABC 02/18/2020 2585 5102 +2517 +97% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 02/19/2020 3980 5092 +1112 +28% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 02/18/2020 4573 5079 +506 +11% STUMPTOWN ABC 02/19/2020 2235 5015 +2780 +124% PRODIGAL SON FOX 02/17/2020 3330 4985 +1655 +50% DATELINE FRI NBC 02/21/2020 3639 4917 +1278 +35% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 02/18/2020 3350 4447 +1097 +33% SCHOOLED ABC 02/19/2020 2933 3836 +903 +31% 48 HOURS CBS 02/22/2020 3046 3747 +701 +23% FRESH OFF THE BOAT-2/21 ABC 02/21/2020 2998 3532 +534 +18% WILL & GRACE NBC 02/20/2020 1957 3503 +1546 +79% GOOD GIRLS NBC 02/23/2020 1805 3474 +1669 +92% SUPERSTORE NBC 02/20/2020 2629 3474 +845 +32% BLACK-ISH ABC 02/18/2020 2331 3344 +1013 +43% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 02/19/2020 2188 3285 +1097 +50% 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK FOX 02/18/2020 2201 3266 +1065 +48% MIXED-ISH ABC 02/18/2020 2517 3203 +686 +27% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 02/21/2020 2388 3027 +639 +27% ZOEYS XTRAORD PLYLST NBC 02/23/2020 1955 2962 +1007 +52% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 02/21/2020 2489 2949 +460 +18% OUTMATCHED FOX 02/20/2020 2026 2880 +854 +42% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 02/22/2020 2263 2664 +401 +18% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 02/20/2020 1852 2636 +784 +42% FAMILY GUY FOX 02/23/2020 1569 2489 +920 +59% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 02/23/2020 1577 2208 +631 +40% SIMPSONS FOX 02/23/2020 1836 2201 +365 +20% INDEBTED NBC 02/20/2020 1478 2015 +537 +36% FLASH CW 02/18/2020 1098 1941 +843 +77% XFL ON FOX – SAT POST FOX 02/22/2020 1858 1903 +45 +2% NBA SAT PRIMETIME ON ABC ABC 02/22/2020 1711 1721 +10 +1% DUNCANVILLE FOX 02/23/2020 1427 1627 +200 +14% ALMOST FAMILY-SP 2/22 8P FOX 02/22/2020 921 1425 +504 +55% SUPERGIRL CW 02/23/2020 663 1422 +759 +114% BATWOMAN CW 02/23/2020 815 1366 +551 +68% JUMP,THE ABC 02/22/2020 1312 1314 +2 +0% ALMOST FAMILY-SP 2/22 9P FOX 02/22/2020 821 1296 +475 +58% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 02/18/2020 719 1237 +518 +72% ALL AMERICAN CW 02/17/2020 725 1102 +377 +52% CHARMED CW 02/21/2020 601 990 +389 +65% HOWIE MANDEL GALA CW 02/19/2020 794 833 +39 +5% KATY KEENE CW 02/20/2020 518 677 +159 +31% DYNASTY CW 02/21/2020 321 540 +219 +68%