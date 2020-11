Live+7 Ratings for Week of Nov. 2: ‘The Good Physician’ Premiere Grows

The season 4 premiere “The Good Physician” obtained a great dose of delayed viewers, propelling it to the highest of the viewers charts.

After seven days of delayed viewing, the premiere doubled its score amongst adults 18-49 to a 1.4, making it the highest-rated scripted exhibits for the week of Nov. 2. “The Masked Singer” continued to indicate first rate development, ending up with a 2.4 score, whereas “The Bachelorette” was second in non-football phrases at a 2.1 score.

The overall viewership column is the place “Good Physician” actually shone, nonetheless, gaining a whopping 4.5 million viewers to finish up with 9.3 million in whole, beating all different competitors. “Younger Sheldon” added 2.5 million viewers to its season 4 premiere, ending tied with “Good Physician” and “The Voice” on the prime of the charts.

Learn the complete week’s rankings beneath:

Telecast Community Telecast Date Telecast Date Reside+SD A18 49 Live+7 A18-49 Precise Acquire % Acquire NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 11/08/2020 5.1 5.1 even +0% FOX+NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL FOX 11/05/2020 4.0 4.0 even +0% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 11/08/2020 3.8 3.8 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 11/08/2020 3.0 3.0 even +0% MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 11/04/2020 1.7 2.4 +0.7 +41% FOX+NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK FOX 11/05/2020 2.4 2.4 even +0% BACHELORETTE SP-11/5, THE ABC 11/05/2020 1.6 2.1 +0.5 +31% 60 MINUTES CBS 11/08/2020 2.0 2.1 +0.1 +5% DECISION’20-ELECT PRIME NBC 11/03/2020 1.7 1.7 even +0% VOTE 2020-8:00PM ABC 11/03/2020 1.6 1.6 even +0% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 11/02/2020 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% VOICE NBC 11/02/2020 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% CONNERS, THE ABC 11/04/2020 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% I CAN SEE YOUR VOICE FOX 11/04/2020 1.1 1.3 +0.2 +18% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 11/05/2020 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 11/08/2020 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 11/08/2020 1.2 1.2 even +0% NBC NEWS SP RPT-B 11/7 NBC 11/07/2020 1.2 1.2 even +0% AMAZING RACE CBS 11/04/2020 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 11/04/2020 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% CAMPAIGN 2020 ELECT 3 CBS 11/03/2020 1.1 1.1 even +0% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 11/04/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% MOM CBS 11/05/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% FAMILY GUY FOX 11/08/2020 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% SUPERMARKET SWEEP ABC 11/08/2020 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 11/02/2020 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% CAMPAIGN 2020 ELECT-BIDEN CBS 11/07/2020 1.0 1.0 even +0% FOX DEMOCRACY 2020 FOX 11/03/2020 1.0 1.0 even +0% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 11/08/2020 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% ABC SP RPT-11/7 8:00PM ABC 11/07/2020 0.9 0.9 even +0% DECISION’20-NEWS E 11/4 NBC 11/04/2020 0.9 0.9 even +0% DECISION’20-NEWS ELEC SP NBC 11/04/2020 0.9 0.9 even +0% SUPERSTORE NBC 11/05/2020 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% B POSITIVE CBS 11/05/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 11/08/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% SNL ELECTION SPECIAL NBC 11/02/2020 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 11/08/2020 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% SIMPSONS FOX 11/08/2020 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 11/06/2020 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% BLACK-ISH ABC 11/04/2020 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% PRICE IS RIGHT-NEIGHBORHD CBS 11/02/2020 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% MILLIONAIRE ABC 11/08/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR NBC 11/06/2020 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% YOUR VOICE-VOTE:ELECT2020 ABC 11/05/2020 0.6 0.6 even +0% FOX DEMOCRACY 2020 POST FOX 11/03/2020 0.6 0.6 even +0% SUPERNATURAL CW 11/05/2020 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% FILTHY RICH FOX 11/02/2020 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% LA’S FINEST FOX 11/02/2020 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% ALEX TREBEK, REMEMBERED ABC 11/08/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% SHARK TANK ABC 11/06/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% 48 HOURS CBS 11/07/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% GREATEST #ATHOME VIDEOS CBS 11/06/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% BLESS THE HARTS FOX 11/08/2020 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% 20/20-FRI ABC 11/06/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% ABC SP RPT-11/6 10:48PM ABC 11/06/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% YOUR VOICE/VOTE:ELECT2020 ABC 11/04/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% DECISION’20 NEWS ELEC SP NBC 11/05/2020 0.5 0.5 even +0% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 11/07/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% CAMPAIGN 2020 ELECT-WED CBS 11/04/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% FOX DEMOCRACY 2020 11/3 FOX 11/03/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% PRES ELECT ACCEPT SPEECH FOX 11/07/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% DECISION’20 NEWS ELEC SPL NBC 11/06/2020 0.4 0.4 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA P1SUS NBC 11/08/2020 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% CAMPAIGN 2020 ELECT-FRI CBS 11/06/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% CAMPAIGN 2020 ELECT-THU CBS 11/05/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% PBC FIGHT NIGHT FOX 11/07/2020 0.3 0.3 even +0% PBC FIGHT NGHT POST-MATCH FOX 11/07/2020 0.2 0.2 even +0% PANDORA CW 11/08/2020 0.0 0.1 +0.1 CORONER CW 11/04/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% DEVILS CW 11/04/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% OUTPOST, THE CW 11/05/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0% WORLDS FUNNIEST ANIMALS 1 CW 11/06/2020 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+7 Whole Viewers