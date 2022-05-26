Lively Wallpaper is probably the best application to use animated backgrounds in Windows 10 and 11: free, open source and very powerful

If you like customization and have wondered how to put an animated background in windows 10 and 11, the answer comes with multiple options. In Genbeta we have talked about options like AutoWall to put a GIF or video as wallpaper, for example. Or, perhaps you have heard of the famous Wallpaper Engine that you can buy on Steam.

The first option has many shortcomings, and the second, because it is paid. The other app we recommend does not have any of those problems: Lively Wallpaper es an extremely powerful open source application for using animated backgrounds in Windows 10, 11 and a variety of other things.

An excellent free and light mode customization tool





If you are worried that these types of apps consume a lot of resources, or you don’t have a computer to spare, Lively Wallpaper solves that with a “Lite” mode, and it’s quite effective. In normal mode, for users who do not have a problem with this, the app consumes an average of 400-450 MB of RAM.

Nevertheless, in Lite mode the consumption decreases to less than 50-100 MB of memoryalthough it would be necessary to add about 100-150 MB more if the wallpaper is a video and you have to use the MPV player that it integrates (one that you can change through VLC and other options).

In addition to this, Lively Wallpaper automatically pause when running any app in full screen or when running a gameand stops consuming resources completely.

Better yet, it lets you customize that behavior and also lets you choose if you want to pause the animated background when you focus on an app (you bring the window to the front), when you have a laptop and you are using only the battery, or you can even set playback rules per application, that is, to pause the animated background depending on what applications you are using according to what you choose .

Put almost anything as animated background and customize to the fullest

Lively Wallpaper includes a small selection of default animated backgrounds that you can apply for testing. All those backgrounds are interactive, that is, you can play around with them using the mouse on the desktop.

This means that as a user you can add almost whatever you want to the background library. From interactive websites, YouTube videos, 3D applications, and even audio viewers can be set as background thanks to this app.

Best of all, you just drag the web or video into Lively’s settings window to add it to your selection, and it works like a charm. For example, if you want to add a YouTube video, just paste the link and create a background from it.

Lively is also used to set an animated background on your Windows lock screen

In addition to this, Lively lets you customize multiple aspects of the animated background, such as saturation, brightness, contrast, gamma, and even playback speed. AND, if the video you have put in the background has sound, you can adjust the volume or mute it completely.

Lively Wallpaper supports multiple screens, in resolutions up to HiDPI and ultrawide aspect ratios and more. From the settings you can change the language to Spanish (although it is not 100% translated).

The latest version was released a few days ago and adds new customization options that have nothing to do with the background. Things like change taskbar theme for transparent options and more.

In the subreddit of the application you can find recommendations for more animated wallpapers. You can also download Lively Wallpaper in the Windows 10 and 11 Store.