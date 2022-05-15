Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win the FA Cup

*Best of the FA Cup Final

Liverpool stood firm to win the FA Cup for the first time since 2006 after a long penalty shootout against Chelsea, then from 0 to 0 in the 120 minutes. The team of Jürgen Klopp only one of his executions failed and he celebrated in Wembley when greek Kostas Tsimikas converted the decisive shot after Alisson Becker stop the shot Mason Mount.

A hard-fought final ended in a goalless draw after extra time, setting the stage for a shootout that saw Sadio Mané of the Liverpool, whose shot was stopped by his compatriot Edouard Mendy, when he had a chance to win the trophy. But César Azpilicueta y Mount they were also unable to score for the Londoners and history was tilted in favor of the Reds.

With two titles in the season, those led by Klopp expect a slip from the leader of the Premier Leaguethe Manchester City, which is three points clear of them in the title race with two rounds remaining for both teams. Even if Liverpool unable to win a second English title in three seasons, they could still cap off an amazing campaign by winning the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

With that ambition in mind, the only concern of Klopp as he danced jubilantly in front of his fans amid a swirling haze of red smoke was whether his team would be in top form for that match against the Spanish cast. It is that in the match against Chelsea they were injured Mohamed Salah y Virgil van Dijk.

For the Bluesit was a painful third consecutive fall in the final of the FA Cup after previous losses to Leicester y Arsenal.

With information from AFP

