Liverpool beat Inter Milan in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16

The Liverpool was imposed 2 a 0 on his visit to Inter Milano this Wednesday for the corresponding party to the Champions League Round of 16 Leagues. Firmino y Salah converted for the set of clop who did not have his best performance, but took a vital victory ahead of the second leg. The rematch will be on March 8 in Anfield.

In the first half the visiting team opted, as they usually do, for high pressure. Thus, it complicated practically all the exits from the premises that were always on the verge of making a huge mistake. Although the British cast was superior in ball control, the number of opportunities was even for each one.

Is that the current champion of the A league He had two clear opportunities, both on the counterattack. One with Lautaro Martinez medium distance and another with Calhanoglu, who made the crossbar sound after appearing by surprise in the area. But he also had several calls for attention, because his attempts to go down with his central defenders exposed the lack of mobility of his midfielders and the inferiority of his forwards with respect to the rival defenders.

For his part, the Liverpool left a better image on the field. He never let up the pressure, he played away from Alisson and had, at the feet of Wrong and of Mane, some chances to get ahead that did not end in a goal due to lack of precision of their players.

*Salah scored the 2-0

In the complement the tonic of the match changed completely. The Inter Milano He was able to steal the ball from the British team and, through possession, began to generate situations that set off alarms on Klopp’s substitute bench. For this reason, the German sent 15 minutes into the field to Henderson, Keita and Luis Díaz, instead of Elliot, Fabinho and Mané. At halftime the Brazilian had already entered Roberto Firmino for Diogo Whom.

The changes worked for the red team that managed to get out of the siege and, thanks to the attacks of the Colombian Diaz, generated some danger in the opposite arc. On your side, Simone Inzaghi chose to take out Lautaro Martinezwho had a lackluster performance and very sacrificed, to give him minutes Alexis Sanchez.

The zero was broken 15 minutes from the end and in such a close duel, it was the stopped ball that unlocked the score. A corner kick to the near post allowed firmino anticipate everyone. The Brazilian combed it to the second post and shouted 1 to 0 for the Liverpool.

After the goal, Inter collapsed and the English team quickly found the second in a free kick to the area that the local scored badly. It was Van Dijk the one who lowered the ball at the far post for the left-footed shot of Wrong who, after a deflection, dislodged the goalkeeper and slowly crossed the line for 2-0.

(Reuetrs)

It is worth remembering that the away goal no longer has weight with respect to the local ones, so Inter will have to prevail in England by an advantage of two goals to stretch the definition to extra time and, if necessary, to penalties. The rematch will be on March 8 in Liverpool. In the other match of the day, Bayern Munich tied 1-1 in their visit to RB Salzburg.

FORMATIONS

STADIUM: San Siro

