Liverpool exposed their hierarchy, defeated Villarreal and qualified for the Champions League final

*The premature Villarreal goal that fueled the hope of the Spanish team

Not even the most optimistic fan of Villarreal imagined a scenario as gratifying as the one presented in the Ceramic Stadium. It is that the Spanish team surprised the Liverpool in the first moments and in less than three minutes he had managed to take the lead. A perfect center Pervis Estupinana faulty definition of Etienne Capoue and a timely correction of Boulaye Dia formed the formula of hope. The premature goal of the French fueled the illusion against one of the best teams in the world.

Far from what the forecasts marked, the one that had the domain of the crash was the cast led by Unai Emery. Although those of Jürgen Klopp they threatened Geronimo Rulli with the arrival of the tie through interventions of Mohamed Salah y Sadio Manéthe game was controlled by the technique of Young Lo Celso and the experience of Danny Parejo.

Before the arrival of the rest the controversy took place. A bad download Near Keita allowed him to Gerard Moreno associate with Lo Celso and the former Central Rosary fell on top of Alisson. Despite constant complaints about the alleged penalty, the referee Danny Makkelie He ignored the requests that came down from the four headers and, supported by the VAR, gave continuity to the action.

A few moments later the stadium exploded with the conquest of Francis Coquelin. a shipment of Raul Albiol behind the back of Andrew Robertson found Etienne Capoue down the right wing to get rid of the Scotsman and supply the Frenchman to celebrate the 2 a 0 upside down and match the series. The dream was tinted yellow.

*Villarreal’s second goal with which the series was 2 to 2

in the plugin Klopp replaced Diogo Jota for louis diaz to have greater vertigo in the attack, but the remarkable production of Juan Foyth overshadowed the work of the Colombian. Anyway, those of Anfield took greater prominence thanks to the good punch of Trent Alexander-Arnold. And in the clearest, the English side burst the crossbar with a shot that deflected on the road. The miracle was still possible for the Villarreal.

In this psychological game that is installed in football, during the second stage the protagonists exchanged roles: the Spaniards opted for the defense and the Liverpool took over the lawsuit. It was then that Fabinho he broke off alone through the large area and after a feint he shot a disconsolate Geronimo Rulli. In the only inattention that the last local line had, the British cast did not forgive.

*The Liverpool goal that gave Klopp’s team oxygen

The psychic blow left the man on his knees. Villarreal. The feat that seemed perceptible vanished completely when louis diaz celebrated the 2 a 2 and put the series back two screams away. In the conquest of the Colombian, the feeling remained about the response of Rollsgiven that the Argentine could have done something else to avoid the adverse goal.

*The cry of Luis Díaz that sealed the 2 to 2 and liquidated the series in Spain

The individual quality of the visit once again exposed the bewilderment Iberian. the speed of Sadio Mané It was the fundamental element for the Reds reverse history in foreign territory. the figure of Ghana ridiculed Rolls in advance and got rid of Foyth with a method similar to that used Usain Bolt in the 100 meter dash. Already with the entire bow at his mercy, the African played towards the net and definitively silenced the Ceramic Stadium.

*Mané’s goal that put the match 3-2 in favor of Liverpool

For closure, expulsion of Etienne Capoue It was a sign of the resignation of the owner of the house. With authority and hierarchy, the Liverpool sunk the dream of Yellow Submarine. And he did it with a strategist like Jürgen Kloppwho will play his fourth Champions League final in less than 10 years. Without a doubt, through the streets of Anfield and the surroundings of Stade de France from St Denis will sound louder than ever You’ll Never Walk Alone.

*The best plays from Liverpool’s win over Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final

FORMATIONS

TV: ESPN

ESTADIO: The ceramic

KEEP READING

“Public toll”, “smell of humiliation”, “attempted derision”: Atlético de Madrid argued why it will not make Real Madrid champion corridor

The blunt message of Cristiano Ronaldo before the cameras in the middle of the change of DT of Manchester United

Moving in door? The viral photo of Mbappé that fueled the rumors of leaving Real Madrid

Walk along the beach and a meal with friends: the photo album of Messi and Antonela’s trip to Barcelona