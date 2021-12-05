Liverpool footballer missed one of the most unusual goals in the Premier League

Diogo Jota’s unusual failure against Wolverhampton in the Premier League It was not an easy game that the Liverpool FC atMolineux Stadium . Within the framework of Date 15 of thePremier League , The team of Jürgen Klopp could barely defeat 1-0 as a visitor toWolverhampton Wanderers . This result leftDiogo Jota , footballer of theReds

, who starred in one of the most unusual failures seen in English football when the match was tied without goals. The Portuguese attacker from 25 years was the author of one of those plays that will remain framed in the memory, sincehe had everything served on a tray to score the winning goal for his team but failed . There was even the alternative of assisting his partnerhealthy mane

, who arrived free and better located, but made the worst possible decision. Ran the minute 59 of game when Diogo Whom ran to fight a ball against two rivals, including the goalkeeper José Sá

Sadio Mané comforts Diogo Jota after his ruling against Wolverhampton (Photo: REUTERS)

Sadio Mané comforts Diogo Jota after his ruling against Wolverhampton (Photo: REUTERS) However, incredibly, the Portuguese striker finished hard right where he wasConor Coady . There was plenty of room to put the ball in but his shot hit the captain’s body directly.Wolverhampton , who became the hero of the local team. This almost cost victory toLiverpool

. Coady was congratulated by all colleagues, especially by a José Sá that he had made the mistake of going too far out of his area and left his bow unprotected. Nobody could believe what happened. From there, the Wolves

They tried with all their might to defend zero on the scoreboard but their illusion of getting points from one of the most important teams ended up fading in the end. The chance missed by the Reds in the end it did not weigh so much because they could win in the last minute with a goal fromDivock Origi . That goal scored by the Belgian player in injury time allowed those led by Jürgen Klopp position themselves as provisional leaders of thePremier League

as Chelsea had lost to West Ham.

RESUMEN: WOLVERHAMPTON 0-1 LIVERPOOL

