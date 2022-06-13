Liverpool is about to make the most expensive purchase in its history: it will pay 100 million euros for Uruguayan striker Darwin Núñez

Darwin Núñez is one step away from becoming the most expensive signing in Liverpool history

Liverpool is preparing to give one of the great blows in the European transfer market: it is about to close Darwin Nunez in exchange for a sum close to €100 million (more than 105 million dollars), considering an initial figure of 80 million plus another 20 million in variables. The Uruguayan striker for Benfica He was disaffected from his national team due to “health” just before the international friendly against Panama, although the truth is that it transpired that he would be heading to England to formalize what would be the most expensive signing in the history of the Reds.

A few hours after Real Madrid sealed the hiring of Frenchman Aurelién Tchouaméni for an identical figure, the squad led by Jürgen Klopp hopes to formalize the hiring of another South American footballer in the next few hours, remembering that he recently added the Colombian to his ranks louis diaz, who gave him immediate returns. The squad of the British team that lost the last Champions League final adds hierarchy to an offensive that already has names, among others, such as those of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané, who would be sold for around 50 million euros and would cover part of the lavish cost of buying the Uruguayan.

Next Monday would be the official announcement of Núñez, who has 22 years and would sign for 6 seasons in exchange for an onerous salary that would include bonuses for character and group objectives in addition to the basic salary. The one that emerged in Peñarol (which spent a season in Almería, Spain) comes from converting 34 goals in 41 matches in the last season with Benfica, a club that is once again a springboard for a player from South America who jumps to a European giant.

Núñez is the great appearance of Uruguayan football, to such an extent that he was defined in his country as a mix between “Suárez and Cavani”. With just a handful of professional appearances between Uruguayan, Spanish and Portuguese football, his resounding final season made him an attraction for the powerful in Europe. While Paris Saint Germain negotiated for the continuity of Kylian Mbappé weeks ago, the name of Núñez surprised the world as one of the main options of the French cast to cover the gap if their mega star emigrated to Real Madrid, a fact that ultimately did not happen. The sheikhs who own PSG were evaluating paying up to 120 million for his scoring ability.

But finally it was Liverpool the one that stepped on the accelerator to speed up the negotiationsalthough in the last hours he gave greater speed to a deal that will be historic for his finances due to the rumor that put the Manchester United willing to pay 100 million to tempt the Uruguayan.

Darwin Núñez achieved an impressive scoring figure with Benfica last season (Photo: EFE)



Leo Ramos, DT who made him debut as a professional, compared his qualities with those of the historical Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani: “He has a similar style to Cavani, but it seems to me that Darwin is faster and more powerful. He is much more explosive and apart from that explosiveness he obviously showed incredible goalscoring ability. It has two parts, it is half and half between Suárez and Cavani. He has the power that Suárez had to go for it all, to go to the clash and fight with the rival. And he also has the part of Cavani, of being a much more athletic player, more physical, more intelligent. I think it’s a marriage of those two things.”

Núñez convinced the board of the Reds last April, when Liverpool and Benfica met for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The Uruguayan was one of the most outstanding men and converted a goal in Lisbon and another in Anfield (the aggregate was 6-4 in favor of the English). In addition to those goals, he was the one who gave the Portuguese classification against Ajax in the Netherlands in the round of 16 of the Champions League and also scored against Barcelona (double) and Bayern Munich in the group stage.

Jürgen Klopp himself, coach of the Premier League team, had acknowledged at the time that Núñez was in his plans after facing Benfica: “He is their most dangerous man, he is a good striker, a top player. Before us he faced tough battles with Ibrahima Konaté and proved to be physically very strong, but he is also quick and calm when it comes to defining”.

That kid who did not escape the history of effort that most South American soccer players carry was then in the great marquees of the planet. An award for hours that her mother Silvia used to walk the streets to collect bottles in order to put a plate of food on the family table. A treat for his father Bibiano who worked hours and hours as a bricklayer to pay for some booties. “I don’t forget where I come from. A humble, hard-working family. My father worked in construction and when he didn’t have shoes, he would try to find me something and buy me some so I could play soccer. He had to work eight or nine hours to buy me things and give us what to eat. My mother was always a housewife and went out to walk the streets to collect bottles to sell”, he told the Uruguayan media Referee in 2019.

“My house, where I was happy for 14 years. I will never forget where I came from and I will always remember it with great affection,” he wrote on his Instagram after sharing the photo (Credit: @darwin_n9)

He was about to leave the sport in the inferiors when his brother Junior – who came to be one step away from Peñarol’s first team – had to leave football due to family problems. Darwin was also going to return to his hometown, but a phrase from his older brother marked him: “Stay, you have a future”.

Although he took firm steps, Darwin had a meteoric growth. Between November 2017 – when he debuted against River Plate from Uruguay – and the end of 2019, he accumulated less than 25 games with the Peñarol shirt, which were enough to convince the Almeria from Spain to pay four and a half million euros for him. In the middle I had to overcome two knee operations (cruciate ligaments and patella) when he was just starting out as a professional they put him in check.

It stepped strong in the Spanish Second Division: shouted 16 points in 32 presentations, although his team was in the semifinals and did not reach promotion. His future absolutely lit up during this dream season, in which he also debuted with his country’s senior team in a friendly before Peru as a drinkable alternative to the stellar figures of Suárez and Cavani.

The Benfica Portuguese smelled a real diamond in the rough after seeing it in his first European experience and put 24 million on the table to add it to their ranks. Although he scored 6 goals in 29 league games in his first season, he put down firm roots already in his second year in Portuguese territory to push his team until the Champions League quarterfinals and become the top scorer in the tournament in Portugal with 26 goals in 28 games. High impact figures.

Liverpool did not hesitate. He saw in him a rising scorer. He did not shake his pulse to be one step away from making the most expensive signing in his entire history. If the English club finally transfers the 100 million, they will celebrate Penarol and Almeria that they will have a juicy extra income thanks to previous agreements in each Darwin transfer. And the little boy from Artigas, who will just be 23 years old in two weeks, it will be part of the great history of his country because it will become the highest transaction for a Uruguayan soccer player surpassing the more than 80 million that Barcelona paid for Luis Suárez in 2014 and the 64 million that PSG invested for Edinson Cavani in 2013.

Although the rumors about his landing in the Premier League had been simmering in recent weeks, everything intensified in the last hours when it became known that the coach of the CelesteDiego Alonso, had an attack without Darwin –made up of Fernando Pellistri, Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Edinson Cavani– to face the friendly match against the Panamanians ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, where Núñez will surely have a place among those summoned. The official information tried to divert attention by claiming that he was on the “health” list, although everything indicates that he was taken care of because in the next few hours he will board the plane to England.

DARWIN NÚÑEZ’S GOALS AGAINST LIVERPOOL

KEEP READING:

Real Madrid broke the market: they beat PSG and will pay up to 100 million for a young promise of the France team

They dismissed the lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo for alleged rape

Tragic accident of the Bulgarian national team: the bus that was taking them to Georgia crashed and a player had to undergo surgery for a skull injury